Freetown Mayor reflects on Sierra Leone’s journey at 64th Independence Anniversary symposium

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 April 2025:

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, on Monday April 28, 2025, called for people-centered leadership while delivering the opening reflections at the Salone Day National Symposium, marking Sierra Leone’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education, was attended by Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Ministers of Government and other dignitaries.

In her reflections, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr highlighted the complex legacy of independence from colonial rule, which often carries the assumption that colonizers prioritize their own interests over those of the colonized.

With independence, she noted, comes the expectation that a nation’s resources should benefit its people and promote national prosperity.

At the time of independence, Sierra Leone’s GDP per capita was estimated at $140–$160 USD (based on 1960 prices), one of the highest in West Africa due to its rich mining exports, including diamonds and iron ore. The GDP per capita placed the country on par with nations like Singapore and Malaysia in terms of development.

However, the Mayor emphasized the stark contrast today. While the GDPs of Singapore and Malaysia have soared to over $500 billion and $407 billion respectively, Sierra Leone’s GDP remains under $9 billion.

To tacke the challenges faced today, the Mayor proposed a roadmap for national development, drawing inspiration from the success of other nations. Key elements of this blueprint include a clear national vision that is not only articulated in plans and events but embraced and implemented through effective decentralization and community engagement.

Leadership, she stressed, must inspire innovation and encourage homegrown talent, particularly in the private sector.

She said that competence and professionalism should be prioritized across all sectors of society, and no nation can prosper without safeguarding the independence of all arms of government.

Civil society organizations, she emphasized, must operate free from government interference, and the press should have the freedom to hold leaders accountable and operate in an open space.

She went on to say that citizens must live in a Sierra Leone where transparent governance fosters trust, where health and social services uplift communities, along with inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Our national prosperity must be seen, felt and tasted by all citizens of Mama Salone,” she said.

“The path forward involves harnessing the nation’s rich human capital, investing in infrastructure, and fostering innovation and unity.”

Concluding on an optimistic note, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr expressed confidence in Sierra Leone’s ability to overcome its challenges and emerge as a nation defined by progress; turning hope to reality.

In another development, Freetown City Council last week announced its support for youth-led climate change solutions, through partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, and the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) providing over $87,000 in funding.

Speaking about the initiative, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “I had the distinct pleasure of congratulating the 18 winners of the Second Round of the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund. In partnership with the Freetown City Council, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund empowers young people aged 15–24 to take the lead in tackling the climate crisis. Through micro-grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, we are proud to support innovative, youth-led climate solutions that are making a real difference in our communities.

“The grants were awarded through a competitive proposal process, where youth-led organizations submitted project concepts based on environmental conservation and climate change mitigation. The successful projects include waste-to-energy initiatives, community-driven mangrove restoration in Freetown’s coastal areas, and public education campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the climate crisis. I am excited to see the innovation and commitment of our youth and the impact of their work in their communities.”

Each winning team received funding (to be disbursed in New Leones) for their unique projects: Sierra Eco Heat ($5,000); Movable Ease Sierra Leone ($5,000); Sierra Electronic Technology ($5,000); Girls in Renewable Energy ($5,000); Freetown Media Center ($4,500); Youth Climate Council Freetown ($5,000); Leat Progressive Movement ($5,000); Sierra Eco Shades ($5000); Sound and Art for Change ($4,800); Youth in Action for Social Change ($5,000); Youth in Action for Sustainable Climate ($5,000); Nature for Mangroves ($5,000); Humanity Hub International ($5,000); Student Tourism Hub-Sierra Leone ($5,000); Devine Grace Solutions; ($4,500); Greentech Bioenergy ($5,000); Media Initiative for Climate Change and the Environment($5,000) and Waste Free in 23 ($3,671).

The projects will be implemented over a 6 month period under the supervision of and with technical support and advice from Freetown City Council. 6 of the 18 winners previously received grants in the first funding round, so this second funding enables them to scale up the successful implementation of their climate interventions.