Gross negligence and poor leadership – NatCA fines Orange Sierra Leone $1 Million

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 January 2025:

Orange Sierra Leone, one of the country’s leading telecommunications providers, has come under fire for its abysmal network quality, culminating in a hefty $1 million fine imposed by the National Communications Authority (NatCA).

The penalty follows widespread public outcry over the company’s persistently poor services, raising serious concerns about its commitment to delivering reliable telecommunications.

NatCA, the government body tasked with regulating the ICT sector, confirmed that the fine was necessitated by Orange SL’s repeated failure to meet service quality benchmarks. According to sources within NatCA, the company ignored numerous opportunities to address customer complaints, despite repeated engagements and assurances of improvement.

Orange Sierra Leone, under the leadership of its CEO, Sekou Amadou Bah, has not only failed to deliver on its promises but has blatantly missed critical deadlines, including a December 15, 2024, ultimatum to improve services.

Sekou Amadou Bah’s tenure as CEO has been marked by persistent failures, raising questions about his competence and commitment to leading a company that plays a critical role in the country’s digital ecosystem.

The current crisis reflects not just a failure of technology but a glaring deficiency in leadership. Bah’s inability to address the growing dissatisfaction among Orange SL’s customers is a damning indictment of his stewardship.

Under Sekou’s leadership, the company has made lofty promises of improving its infrastructure and expanding coverage, yet the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Across Sierra Leone, customers continue to endure dropped calls, snail-paced internet, and a general lack of responsiveness from Orange SL’s customer service. These issues are not isolated incidents but systemic problems that have persisted for years, leaving customers frustrated and disillusioned.

NatCA’s decision to invoke the punitive provisions of its regulatory framework is both a bold and necessary step. The $1 million fine sends a clear message: substandard service delivery will no longer be tolerated.

According to a statement from NatCA, the penalty serves as a warning to Orange SL and a reminder to all ICT providers that they are obligated to meet acceptable service standards.

Additionally, NatCA has issued directives for Orange Sierra Leone to implement significant network enhancements by February 2025. Failure to comply will result in further sanctions, possibly crippling the company’s operations. This ultimatum underscores the gravity of the situation and NatCA’s determination to ensure that customers receive value for their money.

For years, Sierra Leoneans have borne the brunt of Orange SL’s neglect. The poor network quality has far-reaching implications, disrupting businesses, hindering communication, and frustrating efforts to digitize essential services.

In a world where connectivity is crucial for progress, Orange SL’s incompetence is not just inconvenient—it is a barrier to national development.

The company’s disregard for its customers is evident in its inability to honour commitments. By failing to meet the December deadline set by NatCA, Orange SL has demonstrated a lack of urgency and accountability.

The question remains: how long will Sierra Leoneans continue to suffer under such negligent leadership?

The blame for Orange SL’s shortcomings rests squarely on the shoulders of its management, with Sekou Amadou Bah at the helm. It is clear that the company needs more than just technical upgrades—it requires a complete overhaul of its leadership and strategy.

Sekou’s inability to steer the company toward meaningful progress is a clear indication that new leadership is needed to restore public trust.

As NatCA holds Orange SL accountable, it is imperative for the company to recognize the seriousness of the situation. Sierra Leoneans deserve better, and Orange SL must act decisively to rectify its failures. Anything less would be an insult to the customers who rely on its services and a betrayal of its obligation to the nation.

The time for excuses is over

Orange SL must take responsibility, starting with its CEO, who should consider stepping aside if he cannot deliver the transformative leadership the company so desperately needs.

The people of Sierra Leone will no longer tolerate mediocrity disguised as progress.