U.S Census Bureau advisors share expertise in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 January 2025:

Experts from the U.S. Census Bureau participated in a joint assessment last week with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and Statistics Sierra Leone regarding plans for Sierra Leone’s national census, according to statement by the US Embassy in Freetown.

The visiting delegation said they noted strong capacities in many areas, as well as areas in which more work is necessary in order to prepare for a credible census; and agreed on the following recommendations:

• That an adequate timeline based on the necessary steps to achieve a technically credible census be prioritized over other considerations.

• That to enable preparatory work to proceed, Statistics Sierra Leone urgently requires the immediate release of budgeted funds.

• That to build credibility and guard against politicization of the census, plans must include inclusive oversight mechanisms.

The US Embassy in Freetown, says that “the United States remains a committed partner and is willing to provide technical support throughout the census process to help ensure credibility of results.”