Herbert M’cleod memorial Service in Freetown next Tuesday

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 May 2022:

A memorial service will be held at the Brookfields Hotel in Freetown next Tuesday, 31st May 2022, for the late Herbert M’cleod who sadly passed away in hospital in America last week, after a short illness, aged 73.

The memorial service can be viewed on Zoom by accessing the following link:

Time: May 31st 2022 13:00 Greenwich Mean Time

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83242177379?pwd=ZkQ2TzYyc3hEK3V5Qmp2MW9HYlMyZz09

Meeting ID: 832 4217 7379

Passcode: 644106

Herbert will be sorely missed by his family, colleagues and friends.

