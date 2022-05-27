Herbert M’cleod memorial Service in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 May 2022:

A memorial service will be held next Monday, 30th May 2022, for the late Herbert M’cleod who sadly passed away in hospital in America last week, after a short illness, aged 73.

The memorial service can be viewed on Zoom by accessing the following link:

Time: May 30th 2022 13:00 Greenwich Mean Time

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83242177379?pwd=ZkQ2TzYyc3hEK3V5Qmp2MW9HYlMyZz09

Meeting ID: 832 4217 7379

Passcode: 644106

Herbert will be sorely missed by his family, colleagues and friends.

There will also be a luncheon at the Brookfields Hotel next Tuesday, 31st May. See details below.

