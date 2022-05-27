Herbert M’cleod memorial Service in Freetown

- Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 May 2022:
A memorial service will be held next Monday, 30th May 2022, for the late Herbert M’cleod who sadly passed away in hospital in America last week, after a short illness, aged 73.
The memorial service can be viewed on Zoom by accessing the following link:
Time: May 30th 2022 13:00 Greenwich Mean Time
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83242177379?pwd=ZkQ2TzYyc3hEK3V5Qmp2MW9HYlMyZz09
Meeting ID: 832 4217 7379
Passcode: 644106
Herbert will be sorely missed by his family, colleagues and friends.
There will also be a luncheon at the Brookfields Hotel next Tuesday, 31st May. See details below.
Rest in peace Herbert.