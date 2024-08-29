Imminent cabinet reshuffle sparks anxiety in Sierra Leone’s government circles

Alhaji MB Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 August 2024:

Reliable sources within the corridors of power in Freetown, have indicated that an imminent cabinet reshuffle is on the horizon, sparking significant unease among high-ranking government officials.

“President Julius Maada Bio is about to carry out a reshuffle, which will include ministers and other political appointees,” the sources have revealed.

The anticipation of this bold move by President Bio has sent shockwaves throughout the upper echelons of government.

Reports from State House suggest that the anxiety is largely driven by the President’s recent shift in behavior, suddenly building an impenetrable wall around himself, effectively isolating His Excellency from direct communication with some of his ministers and appointees.

This unusual behavior has heightened fears among those who feel their positions may be at risk, as they interpret the President’s silence as a sign of impending change.

It is no secret that President Bio has become increasingly disillusioned with the performance of some of his appointees. Despite their touted qualifications and expertise, many have failed to deliver the results expected of them, much to the President’s disappointment.

Political analysts and critics alike have pointed out that the poor performance of these officials should not come as a surprise, given that many were appointed based on nepotism and favoritism rather than merit.

This disappointing reality has left many of his political appointees feeling vulnerable, with reports suggesting that some have resorted to desperate measures in a bid to retain their positions.

“Many are rumored to be flooding Sierra Leone with ‘Murray men’ from neighboring countries, who they believe could help them retain their positions,” one source alleged.

A notable Sierra Leonean based in Maryland, USA, explained that the desperation is understandable. “A good number of these political appointees were ‘mere mortals’ barely getting by in the diaspora. But with their newfound power and access to the national treasury, they have been living lavishly, taking on high-end mortgages, which they are still servicing. The prospect of suddenly being ejected from the political ‘gravy train’ is a real cause for concern, as it threatens their ability to pay their mortgages and other bills in America and Europe.”

The fear of losing their sources of income has driven some of these officials to resort to traditional methods, seeking help from “Murray men” and “Juju men” in hopes of securing their futures.

For years, Sierra Leoneans have advocated for leaders to prioritize competence over political and regional affiliations when making appointments. Many believe that if President Bio truly wants to leave a lasting legacy and make tangible economic improvements for the people, he must be more discerning in his choice of appointees during the forthcoming reshuffle.

Bio loyalists, who wish to see him succeed in his second and final term, argue that it is better late than never. They believe that by appointing qualified technocrats and professionals with proven track records, President Bio can make the necessary changes to improve the livelihoods of Sierra Leoneans. They urge the President to move away from appointing cronies and instead place the right people in the right places, prioritizing the nation’s interests above all else.

As the nation awaits the official announcement of the reshuffle, the anxiety among political appointees continues to grow. The coming days will undoubtedly reveal the direction in which President Bio intends to steer his administration, as he seeks to solidify his legacy in Sierra Leone’s history.