Sierra Leone public urge President Bio to declare state of emergency on sexual and gender-based violence

The recent surge in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases in Sierra Leone has pushed the nation to a tipping point, with citizens and advocacy groups alike demanding urgent and robust government action. In the wake of multiple tragic incidents, there is a growing consensus that the crisis has reached such alarming levels that only a state of emergency can effectively address the situation.

The deaths of Sia Kamara and Monica Yealia Ghaliwa are the latest in a string of horrifying cases that have shaken the nation to its core. Sia Kamara, allegedly killed by her boyfriend, and Monica Yealia Ghaliwa, a young mother reportedly subjected to brutal abuse, have become tragic symbols of the wider epidemic of domestic violence that continues to plague Sierra Leone.

These cases follow on the heels of other equally disturbing incidents, such as the murder of 14-year-old Adama Bendu, who was raped and killed by her uncle, and the brutal assault on Aminata Kargbo, a university student left in critical condition after a violent attack by her partner.

These violent attacks against women and girls have not only fuelled public anger but have also highlighted the dire need for immediate and decisive action from the highest levels of government.

The Rainbow Initiative, one of the leading organizations combating SGBV in Sierra Leone, has reported a staggering 2,561 cases of sexual and gender-based violence in 2023 alone. These numbers, while shocking, likely represent just the tip of the iceberg, given the significant underreporting that often accompanies cases of domestic violence.

Despite previous efforts to address the issue, the persistent rise in cases suggests that current measures are insufficient to stem the tide of SGB violence.

The public outcry has been swift and resolute. Across Sierra Leone, citizens and activists are demanding that the government take more aggressive steps to protect vulnerable population, particularly women and children, from the scourge of domestic abuse.

At the forefront of these demands is a call for the government to declare a state of emergency on SGBV. Such a declaration would not only mobilize resources and attention at a national level but also send a strong message that Sierra Leone is committed to eradicating gender-based violence.

This plea for a state of emergency has placed President Julius Maada Bio’s administration under intense scrutiny. As the leader of the nation, President Bio is now facing one of the most critical tests of his leadership. The decision he makes in response to this crisis will be seen as a reflection of his commitment to the safety and well-being of Sierra Leone’s citizens.

The call for a state of emergency is not merely a reaction to individual acts of violence but a demand for systemic change — a recognition that the problem is deeply rooted and requires comprehensive, long-term solutions.

Wife of the President – Fatima Maada Bio, who has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and the fight against SGBV, is also being called upon to take even more decisive action. Her previous initiatives, including the “Hands Off Our Girls” campaign, have raised awareness and provided support to victims, but the scale of the current crisis requires an escalated response.

Activists and citizens alike are urging Mrs Bio to leverage her influence to push for stronger legal frameworks and more rigorous enforcement of existing laws against domestic violence.

The pressure on the government to act is mounting daily. Advocates argue that declaring a state of emergency would not only focus national and international attention on the crisis but would also unlock the necessary resources and political will to implement meaningful change. This could include the establishment of special courts to fast-track SGBV cases, increased funding for support services for survivors, and enhanced training for law enforcement officers to handle such cases with the seriousness they deserve.

The nation is watching closely as the Bio administration deliberates its next steps. For many, the declaration of a state of emergency on SGBV would be a powerful statement of intent, a clear indication that the government prioritizes the safety and dignity of its citizens above all else.

Failure to take such a step could be seen as a sign that the administration is not fully committed to addressing the crisis.

As Sierra Leone waits for a decision, the message from the people is clear: the time for action is now. The government must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps to protect every citizen, ensuring that no one lives in fear of domestic violence. The future of many lives depends on the decisions made in the coming days, and the nation looks to its leaders, especially President Julius Maada Bio and Mrs Fatima Bio, to rise to the challenge and make history by standing firmly against gender-based violence.