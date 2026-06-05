Parliament of Sierra Leone mourns the sudden death of Kono district MP – Lucinda Finda Kelly

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 June 2026:

Finda Lucinda Kellie, opposition APC member of parliament representing the people of Kono District, is reported to have passed away yesterday after a short illness.

“Finda’s untimely death has left family members and friends devastated. She was known for her dedication, strength, and unwavering commitment to serving her people. Her positive impact will be remembered by many whose lives she touched,” a tribute on social media reads.

Yesterday the Parliament of Sierra Leone published this statement:” Following the distressing news of the sudden death of Hon. Lucinda Finda Kelly, proceedings in the Well of Parliament emotionally came to a halt and were adjourned.

“Opposition Leader Hon. Abdul Kargbo moved a motion, seconded by Deputy Opposition Leader Hon. Aaron Aruna Koroma, that all business on the Order Paper be suspended and that the House be adjourned to allow Members to pay a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

“The remains of our colleague are currently at the mortuary, and I do not believe we can continue with the Sittings,” Hon. Kargbo said solemnly.

“Acting Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie joined the Opposition in extending condolences and requested that Acting Speaker Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh adjourn the Sittings to allow Members to mourn the late Hon. Lucinda Finda Kelly (Photo). Hon. Silikie noted that Hon. Kelly would have been present to form a quorum for today’s Sittings, but death had sadly snatched her. He proposed that the House adjourn until Tuesday next week.

Acting Speaker Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh then called on the House to observe a moment of silence in honour of the late Hon. Lucinda Finda Kelly.

Hon. Lucinda Finda Kelly was an All People’s Congress Opposition Member of Parliament representing Kono District. She was a vocal and formidable debater who took her parliamentary responsibilities of representation, lawmaking, and oversight very seriously. May her soul rest in perpetual peace, Amen.”