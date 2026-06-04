Idris Elba knighted by King Charles

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 04 June 2026:

Africa’s most renowned actor and film producer – Idris Elba, has this week been awarded knighthood by King Charles III in the New Year Honours for services to young people, the BBC reported. He’ll now be known as Sir Idris Elba.

Idris received the honour for his contributions to empowering youth. In 2022, he founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which “invests in actionable solutions focused on empowerment through education, economic opportunity, and entrepreneurship.”

The foundation’s website says its mission is to “offer alternatives to reliance on aid, emphasizing the creation of opportunities and the reshaping of narratives to unlock the potential for growth, social mobility and empowerment.”

One would say King Charles had a hand in Elba’s future Hollywood. When he was 18 years old, the “Luther” star used a grant from the then-named Prince’s Trust to attend the National Youth Music Theatre to study acting. The charity is now named the King’s Trust.

Last year, Idris announced he was teaming up with Charles to create a documentary celebrating the charity’s 50th anniversary. It’s slated to head to Netflix in the fall.