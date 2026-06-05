Mayor Aki-Sawyerr engages Kush addicts

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 June 2026:

As drugs addiction among young people in Sierra Leone continues to destroy lives and impact the economy and the wider society, Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr met some of these youth to talk about their lives.

“A sad reality is that hundreds of kush addicts now live under every major bridge in Freetown and in the back streets of many communities. Last Saturday morning I engaged a group of kush addicts under Congo Cross Bridge. It was heartbreaking to see their glazed eyes, malnourished bodies and the telltale sores on their feet,” says the Mayor after her engagement.

“They acknowledged that they collect waste to pay for kush and then illegally dump the garbage over the Congo Cross bridge or along the roadside. They also expressed their willingness to go to rehab if they had the opportunity. I am committed to investigating pathways for them to access the Government rehabilitation centers and will follow up with that.

“I continue to appeal to Freetonians, you are not helping kush victims (“clean Salone”) when you pay them to collect your garbage. They need help to break their addiction to kush, not help to pay for more kush.

“Freetonians, please register with an FCC approved waste service provider and support kush victims in any other way you can. Call 8244 or visit

https://fcc.gov.sl/sanitation-byelaws/waste-management-service-providers/

to find your approved waste provider.”