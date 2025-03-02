Implementation of Sierra Leone’s political peace accord on slow track

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 March 2025:

After much uncertainty about the peace accord signed by the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC in Sierra Leone, after the controversial June 2023 general and presidential elections, which ushered in a Tripartite agreement aimed at the implementation of recommendations of a Report on electoral reform, and pathways to promoting peace and stability in the country, it appears some progress is being achieved – though painfully slow.

But many opposition APC supporters are still questioning the legitimacy of President Bio and his government, as their presidential candidate – Dr Samura Kamara is doggedly being held winner of the 2023 elections.

There is even talk in some quarters of President Bio stepping down soon, certainly before 2028, to make way for fresh elections under the supervision of ECOWAS and ECOMOG.

Meanwhile, opposition APC party grandees are counting the achievements of the Tripartite Peace Accord, including steps toward the release of all APC political prisoners.

Writing on Twitter (X) last Friday, this is what Freetowm Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said: