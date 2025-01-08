Inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana – Lesson for Sierra Leone

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 08 January 2025:

The inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama in Ghana presented a profound moment for reflection. With dignitaries and leaders from across the region in attendance, the occasion symbolized the triumph of democracy, and the reaffirmation of good governance built on integrity, accountability, and respect for the citizenry.

Among those in attendance was President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, whose presence raises important questions about his thoughts at such a ceremony.

What might have been running through his mind as he witnessed the democratic practices celebrated in Ghana, a country that consistently strives to uphold its democratic ideals?

For many, it is perplexing to juxtapose the democratic principles articulated by President Mahama during his inaugural speech with the realities in Sierra Leone under President Bio’s leadership.

In his address, Mahama declared, “I intend to tell you the truth at all times.” This simple yet profound statement underscores the essence of leadership rooted in honesty, transparency, and a commitment to the future generation.

Such words must have reverberated in the ears of leaders like Bio (Photo above), whose record reveals a disturbing disregard for democratic norms, good governance and civil liberty.

The inauguration ceremony in Ghana was not just a celebration of Mahama’s ascension but also a testament to the enduring legacy of Ghanaian leaders like the late Jerry John Rawlings.

Rawlings is remembered for his efforts to instil accountability and build institutions that transcend political affiliations. His legacy loomed large over the ceremony, serving as a reminder of what leadership should aspire to achieve.

For President Bio, the question arises

What lessons, if any, did he draw from this moment? How does he reconcile his presence at such a ceremony with the stark realities of governance in Sierra Leone?

While Ghana celebrates a leader’s promise to treat all Ghanaians equally regardless of their background, Sierra Leone remains mired in divisive politics that prioritize party loyalty over national unity.

In Sierra Leone, citizenship has been reduced to a partisan tool, with opposition voices silenced and dissent crushed under the weight of state machinery.

First Lady Fatima Bio’s infamous remark that “only members of the governing party are considered citizens of Sierra Leone” underscores the depths of polarization under this administration.

Such statements stand in stark contrast to Mahama’s inclusive rhetoric, highlighting the gulf between leaders committed to democratic ideals and those who exploit power for personal gain.

President Mahama’s inaugural speech celebrated freedom, equality, and the rule of law. These principles resonate deeply with citizens across West Africa who yearn for governments that prioritize their well-being.

In Sierra Leone, however, freedom of speech has become a scarce commodity. Journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens face intimidation, harassment, and imprisonment for daring to voice dissent. The culture of fear stifles innovation, creativity, and the robust exchange of ideas necessary for national development.

As Mahama spoke of truth and accountability, one wonders what emotions stirred within President Bio. Did he feel a pang of guilt for the oppressive environment he has fostered in Sierra Leone?

Did he reflect on the countless Sierra Leoneans whose voices have been silenced under his administration? Or did he dismiss these nagging questions as irrelevant to his vision of governance?

It is no secret that President Bio’s tenure has been marked by narcissism and a dictatorial style of leadership. His administration’s focus appears to be on consolidating power rather than addressing the pressing needs of the population.

The economy is in shambles, unemployment is rampant, and basic services remain inaccessible to many. Yet, the president and his inner circle continue to prioritize self-enrichment and political patronage over genuine efforts to improve the lives of ordinary Sierra Leoneans.

The contrast with Ghana’s democratic ethos could not be more glaring. As Mahama vowed to govern with integrity and treat all citizens equally, one cannot help but question whether President Bio’s presence at the inauguration was simply a formality.

What value does such an event hold for a leader who has shown little regard for the principles of good governance, democracy and civil liberty?

President Bio’s presence at the inauguration also serves as a reminder of his own contested legitimacy. Unlike his colleagues who have been inaugurated following free and fair elections, Bio’s leadership is marred by allegations of electoral fraud, human rights abuses, and a lack of transparency.

The absence of trust in his administration undermines any claims to democratic legitimacy and highlights the urgent need for reforms to restore faith in Sierra Leone’s institutions.

As Mahama spoke of building a government that serves all Ghanaians, Bio must have been reminded of the growing discontent among Sierra Leoneans. The promise of inclusion and equality remains unfulfilled, leaving many to wonder whether their voices matter in a system that prioritizes loyalty over merit.

Despite the challenges, the inauguration of President Mahama offers a glimmer of hope for the region. It demonstrates that democratic values can thrive even in the face of adversity.

For Sierra Leone, it is a call to action, a reminder that change is possible if leaders are willing to put the interests of their citizens above their own.

President Bio has an opportunity to learn from the examples set by leaders like Mahama and Rawlings. He can choose to embrace the principles of accountability, inclusivity, and respect for the rule of law. He can choose to prioritize the welfare of Sierra Leoneans over the narrow interests of his political allies. Most importantly, he can choose to restore the dignity of leadership by addressing the systemic issues that plague the country.

President Bio must learn how to make amends by:

Repealing draconian laws that stifle dissent and ensuring that journalists and activists can operate without fear of persecution.

Implementing robust anti-corruption measures and holding public officials accountable for their actions.

Ending the culture of partisanship and ensuring that all Sierra Leoneans, regardless of their political affiliation, are treated equally.

Providing opportunities for young people to thrive and contribute to national development, rather than exploiting their vulnerabilities for political gain.

Building independent and transparent institutions that uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of all citizens.

The inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama was more than a ceremonial event; it was a celebration of democracy and a reminder of the values that bind us as a region. For leaders like President Bio, it is an opportunity to reflect on their legacy and the impact of their actions on future generations.

As Sierra Leone navigates its challenges, the principles articulated by Mahama and embodied by Ghana’s democratic journey serve as a beacon of hope. They remind us that true leadership lies in the ability to inspire, unite, and empower – qualities that are sorely needed in Sierra Leone today.

The question remains

Will President Bio rise to the occasion, or will he continue down the path of self-interest and authoritarianism? Only time will tell, but the people of Sierra Leone deserve nothing less than a leader committed to prioritising their aspirations and well-being.