Christmas is a time of hope – says President Bio. But not for families of hundreds killed by security forces

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 December 2024:

Will the grieving families of hundreds of unarmed citizens killed by the security forces in Sierra Leone since 2018, ever receive justice?

On Christmas Day, the President of Sierra Leone and his family staged a spectacular and lavish party at State Lodge for their friends and cronies, while millions of people in the country go hungry.

In his nationwide address, President Bio spoke about “hope, the true meaning of love, compassion and the strength of togetherness,” but failed to address justice.

The families of the more than 200 unarmed citizens killed in the country since 2018 need justice. They need answers as to why their loved ones were fired upon and brutally murdered by the security forces with impunity.

The world order may be changing fast, and the resolve of the international community to promote and pursue justice (so called moral guarantors) may be weakening, but the souls of those murdered in Sierra Leone in cold blood, can never rest until justice is done.

Until then, President Bio will always be seen and remembered, as a President with blood on his hands.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) must continue its investigations.

No nation shall prosper where innocent blood has been spilled with impunity. Justice must be done.

This is what President Bio said to the people of Sierra Leone on Christmas Day:

Season’s greetings fellow Sierra Leoneans, CHRISTMAS is a time of HOPE. A time when we reflect on the true meaning of love, compassion and the strength of togetherness.

The birth of Jesus Christ reminds us that even in humble beginnings, there lies immense promise and purpose.

This year has been a journey for all of us, filled with challenges, triumphs, and the fortitude that defines us as Sierra Leoneans.

As we celebrate this Christmas, let us pause to ponder on our shared vulnerabilities and possibilities.

We have been tested as a nation, from global economic pressures to local hurdles.

Yet, in these trials, I have witnessed the unwavering spirit of Sierra Leoneans, a spirit that makes us all proud and inspired.

I have seen farmers continue to toil their land, ensuring we build a nation that feeds itself.

I have seen healthcare workers who sacrifice daily to protect the lives of their fellow citizens.

I have watched our security forces tirelessly maintain safety throughout our beloved country.

I have seen teachers shaping our children’s future, business owners creating opportunities, and communities standing together in solidarity, a testament to our collective strength.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every Sierra Leonean for your steadfast commitment to our collective growth, development, and progress.

FELLOW SIERRA LEONEANS,

As a nation, we have much to be grateful for as we count the many high points of 2024.

At the start of the year, Sierra Leone made a historic return to the UN Security Council, giving us the opportunity to advocate for restructuring the Council’s architecture to provide Africa with a permanent voice.

Together with our Regional and Development Partners, our nation concluded the Tripartite Committee’s Final Report with a firm and unconditional commitment to electoral and other governance reforms that would enhance democracy and national cohesion.

I call on all Citizens to continue to live in peace and unity, to embrace our shared values, and to eschew tendencies that seek to divide us.

Let us remember that our STRENGTH lies in our UNITY, and our PROGRESS depends on our PEACE.

MY FELLOW SIERRA LEONEANS,

This year, our Development Partners have expressed renewed faith and optimism for our economy by approving over a billion dollars of grant and soft economic support programmes.

This includes rewarding our Government’s rigorous democratic, anti-corruption, and governance standards with the signing of the historic Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact Agreement for US$480 million to support the energy sector.

Our Government also mobilised US$800 million in pledges from Development Partners to support our Feed Salone Programme and investments in Renewable Energy.

These pledges have begun to materialise, helping pave the way for meaningful and sustainable development for our country.

Under our Government’s Feed Salone Programme, we have reduced the importation of basic food items, including a 16 percent reduction in rice imports, a 34 percent decrease in onion imports, a 13 percent reduction in chicken imports, and a 25 percent decrease in egg imports.

Through strategic Government policies, we have stabilised the exchange rate, which has led to a marginal decrease in the prices of essential commodities like fuel.

We hope this will eventually translate to other essential commodities to ease the financial burden on citizens.

Our progress in our BIG FIVE AGENDA signals our efforts to build a sustainable future for all citizens.

As the year ends, we must take pride in our strides as a people and recommit ourselves to even more progress in the year ahead.

Let us stand united in our resolve to build a Sierra Leone that we can all be proud of.

FELLOW SIERRA LEONEANS,

As we celebrate this Christmas season, may it be a time for understanding and appreciation for one another.

Let us embrace the values of tolerance and mutual respect, recognising that our differences are the threads that weave the intricate, rich fabric of our shared identity.

Let the Biblical commandment: “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” guide us.

Many people in our communities face hardship.

Let us embody the spirit of Christmas by sharing our blessings, caring for the less fortunate, and being each other’s keepers.

Let love and kindness guide our actions this season, and unity strengthens our resolve.

To our youth, I say: you are the heart of Sierra Leone. Your energy, creativity, and dreams fuel our hope for a prosperous nation.

To our elders, I say: your wisdom and sacrifices have laid the foundation upon which we stand.

And to all Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad, know that your contributions and love for our nation inspire us daily.

As we celebrate, let us also pray for peace in our nation and worldwide.

Let us pray for the wisdom to lead, the courage to face challenges, and the grace to forgive and embrace one another.

As your President, I also renew my commitment to serving you faithfully and working tirelessly for a Sierra Leone where every child, every family, and every community can thrive.

On this Holy Day, I join you in thanking The Lord for His blessings on our nation.

May your homes be filled with laughter, your hearts with hope, and your lives with the boundless love and joy of this season.

I wish you a MERRY AND PEACEFUL CHRISTMAS.

MAY GOD BLESS US ALL.

Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone