Japan hands over newly built $16 million children’s hospital to government of Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 June 2024:

A new government hospital built to provide healthcare for children in Sierra Leone by the Government of Japan in Lumley, Freetown, has been handed over to the government of Sierra Leone.

The well-furnished and equipped state-of-the-art pediatric hospital which costs over $16 million will support the government in improving health care service delivery in a country where Child mortality is one of the highest in the world.

Named by the government as “The President Dr Julius Maada Bio Pediatric Centre of Excellence”, the hospital has a bed capacity of 166 for patients and 46 for mothers in the Special Baby Care Unit. It has an emergency room, an operation theatre, a special outpatient clinic, a pediatric intensive care unit, a high-dependency unit, an isolation unit, a surgical ward, an oncology special care unit, a kangaroo mother care unit, and a special baby care unit.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Jalikatu Mustapha, said that the newly commissioned hospital is one of the best in the sub-region in terms of equipment, facilities, and bed capacity. She added that the Ola During Hospital has 160 beds for the millions of children accessing it.

Member of Parliament for Constituency 132 in Lumley, Freetown where the hospital is located – Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Tawa Conteh, said the construction work was possible as a result of the government’s decision to agree to pay the thousands of squatters who occupied the old government building before it was knocked down to make way for the new hospital.

The JICA Chief Representative in Sierra Leone, Madam Suzuki Momoko, described the opening ceremony as memorable, especially when it rained before the commencement of the ceremony. She said that the hospital is well equipped with modern-day medical equipment and that it should contribute to improving quality of health care for children in Sierra Leone.

Minister of Health, Dr Austin Demby, thanked President Bio for his visionary leadership and commitment to the attainment of universal health coverage, where no one would be left behind.

President Julius Maada Bio described the achievement by his government as another milestone in the pursuit of human capital development for Sierra Leoneans. He noted that the ceremony was born out of the challenging figures of the country’s infant mortality rate some six years ago, coupled with overcrowding at the Ola During hospital, the only such facility in Freetown.

The President said that with determination he was able to call for support from the Government of Japan to construct the pediatric hospital of excellence, and expressed sincere gratitude to the Japanese Government, JICA for completing the project on time; and to the Ministry of Health and Ola During Hospital for their commitment to saving lives.

But questions remain as to the effective management and upkeep of this new hospital, in a country where lack of electricity and water supply, compounded by the acute shortage of trained medical staff, are seriously hampering the delivery of reasonable standard of healthcare.