Liberia launches E-Visa on arrival

In a significant step towards modernizing its tourism sector, Liberia has unveiled its new electronic Visa on Arrival (e-Visa) system, effective March 11, 2025.

This digital initiative, spearheaded by the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), promises to simplify and expedite the visa application process for international travellers, boosting tourism and economic growth.

The Liberian government, in collaboration with the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), has introduced an online visa application system. This initiative aims to modernize immigration processes and facilitate seamless travel for eligible foreign nationals arriving by air.

How Liberia’s E-Visa on Arrival Works

With this new e-visa on-arrival system, international travellers can apply for a visa before departure through Liberia’s official immigration portal. Upon arrival at Monrovia-Roberts International Airport (ROB), visitors must present their approval document for verification.

Their biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition, will be collected before the visa is issued and stamped into their passport.

How to Apply for Liberia’s E-Visa on Arrival

The new e-VoA process eliminates the need for manual paperwork. Travellers must complete an online application before departure via the official Liberian immigration portal.

A Step-by-Step Guide

Planning a trip to Liberia? Here’s how to navigate the new e-Visa system:

Create an Account: Begin by registering an account on the official Liberia Immigration portal.

Upload Documents: Scan and upload your passport, passport-sized photo, and airline ticket.

Complete the Application: Fill out the online application form with accurate details.

Pay the Visa Fee: Securely pay the US$102.5 visa fee online.

Receive Confirmation: Download and print the payment confirmation and approval document, which includes a QR code.

Important Note: The online confirmation is not the final visa. Upon arrival at Monrovia-Roberts International Airport (ROB), present your confirmation to immigration officials for authentication. Biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition, will be collected before your visa is affixed to your passport.

Visa Validity and Re-Entry Permits

The e-VoA is valid for single entry and allows stays of either 30 or 90 days.

Travellers requiring multiple entries can apply for a Re-Entry Permit online.

Who Is Eligible for Liberia’s E-Visa on Arrival?

Most international travellers can use Liberia’s E-Visa on Arrival system. However, citizens of 23 countries with Liberian embassies are not eligible for this online process. Instead, they must apply for a visa through their respective diplomatic missions.

Which Countries Are Not Eligible?

While the e-Visa system opens doors for many travellers, it’s important to note that travellers from countries with a Liberian embassy must apply through traditional channels.

23 Countries Requiring Embassy Visa Applications:

Belgium, Cameroon, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, Guinea, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States

ECOWAS Member States Exempt

Nationals of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) enjoy visa-free entry under regional free movement agreements.

A Step Toward Digital Transformation

Liberia has issued only manual visas since the LIS was established in 1956. The introduction of e-VoA represents a significant leap toward modernizing immigration services.

Acting Commissioner General of LIS, Elijah F. Rufus, emphasized the system’s role in improving border security and boosting the economy. He stated:

“This initiative is crucial to Liberia’s digital transformation. By integrating local expertise with global standards, we have created a secure and efficient system that enhances border control and supports economic growth.”

Liberia’s e-Visa on Arrival simplifies the visa application process, making travel more convenient. However, travellers should check their eligibility before applying. With this modernization, Liberia aligns itself with global travel trends, ensuring a smoother entry experience for visitors

