Mayor Aki-Sawyerr honored by the Mayor and City of Fishers, Indiana USA

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 December 2021:

I am currently in Fishers, Indiana at the joint invitation of Rotary Club of Freetown and Rotary Club of Fishers. These two organizations have been working together for over 10 years now, demonstrating the power of community led initiatives to transform lives.

Their “WaterIsLife” project has already provided 155 water wells in Sierra Leone. Their new ambitious but achievable target is to provide 1,000 water wells in Sierra Leone by 2025.

I have been invited to deliver the keynote address at the “WaterIsLife” Charity Ball today, to help raise funds towards achieving this goal which will support our #TransformFreetown Water Sector target.

On Thursday I had the singular honor of having a tree in Fishers City Park dedicated to me in recognition of my work on climate change and our #FreetownTheTreeTown initiative.

I am deeply humbled and would like to use this opportunity to thank all of our tree stewards, tree growers, project team members, our implementing partner and donors (both big and small) for making #FreetownTheTreeTown a success and putting this initiative on the world stage.

#FreetownTheTreeTown is a great demonstration of the power of the collective to make transformational change as is the Freetown and Fishers Rotarians’ WaterIsLife project.

I am thrilled that Mayor Scott Fadness was joined yesterday by a cross section of Fishers Rotarians and the heads of the two project partners; Jo Ann Lyon, Founder of World Hope International and Darryn Sheske, Senior Pastor of the Heartland Church.

I was accompanied by Cllr Zainab Conteh, Chairperson FCC Foreign Affairs and Protocol Committee.

Thank you Mayor Fadness and the City of Fishers. I am deeply loved by your kind gesture and will follow the growth of my tree over the coming years.

