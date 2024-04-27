Mourning the betrayal of Independence – Sierra Leone’s Cry for Unity, Freedom, and Justice

Alpha Amadu Jalloh – The Fox: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 April 2024:

As Sierra Leoneans, today we commemorate another Independence Day, but one question looms heavy: why should we celebrate a nationhood that has failed to deliver on its promises?

For far too long, our people have endured the bitter fruits of a freedom that rings hollow, a unity shattered by greed, and a justice system that favors the powerful over the powerless.

When our founding fathers stood at Lancaster House in London, they envisioned a future where their children and grandchildren would bask in the glory of unity, freedom, and justice. Yet, what we have inherited is a legacy tainted by corruption, division, and violence.

As we mark yet another year of independence, we cannot help but mourn the loss of what could have been. Our streets, once filled with hope and promise, now echo with the cries of pain and despair.

Hunger, disease, and poverty ravage our land, while those in power line their pockets with the sweat and blood of the masses.

It is time for us, the people of Sierra Leone, to rise up and reclaim the dream that was stolen from us. We cannot continue to stand idly by as our country descends further into chaos and despair. We must demand accountability from those who have betrayed our trust and our future.

To President Julius Maada Bio and all those in power, we say: your time is up. We will no longer tolerate your greed, your arrogance, and your indifference to the plight of the people.

We demand an end to the extra-judicial killings that stain our streets with the blood of the innocent.

But our call for change does not end with the government alone. Both the APC and the SLPP must heed our cry for justice and unity. Their endless power struggles have only served to deepen the wounds of our nation.

The time has come for them to step aside and make way for a new era of leadership, they have proven that they cannot be trusted. Thus, we need a leadership that is truly committed to the principles of unity, freedom, and justice.

Today, the 27th day of April 2024, our nation is 63 years old. Let us come together as one nation, united in mourning for the Sierra Leone that could have been. Let us don the black of sorrow and take to the streets, not in celebration, but in a peaceful defiance.

Defiance against a system that has failed us, and defiance in the face of those who seek to divide us by letting them know no matter what, we are one people, we are Sierra Leoneans and Sierra Leone is the only place we can call home, we cannot sacrifice our Unity, Freedom and Justice once given to us by our forefathers to those who seek only their personal interest.

Sierra Leoneans, the time for change is now. Let us stand together and demand the future that we deserve. It is time to reclaim our independence, not as a day of celebration, but as a day of peaceful defiance.

Today, we say enough is enough, and demand a new dawn for our beloved Mama Salone. Imagine Athens in Darkness!