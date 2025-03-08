Mayor Aki-Sawyerr joins Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to celebrate 5th anniversary of EJS Centre

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2025:

In 2020, Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr joined former Liberian President – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to launch the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre for Women and Development (“the EJS Centre”).

Marking its fifth birthday, and on the eve of International Women’s Day, this is what Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “Five years ago, I was honoured and privileged to be at official launch of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre for Women and Development (“the EJS Centre”).

“As an inaugural member of its flagship program, the Amujae Leaders, I was among a group of 14 women from 11 countries across Africa who formed the first cohort of Amujae Leaders.

“Five years on, there are now 3 cohorts and 42 women being coached, mentored, inspired and supported to rise. Africa’s potential will only be fully realised when the potential of Africa’s women (who represent 51% of Africa’s population) is realised.

“Yesterday and today (Friday and Thursday) the two day Amujae Political Leadership Exchange provided an opportunity for experience sharing, collective problem solving and strengthening the bonds between us as members of this unique network.

“It was a joy to listen to the personal experience and stories of Amujae’s founder and Africa’s first elected female President Her Excellency Mdme Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Her fireside chat with former President of Ethiopia Her Excellency Mdme Sahle-Work Zewde and the outgoing African Union Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security Mdme Benita Diop was nothing short of phenomenal.

“It was also an opportunity to spend time with EJS Board Chair Her Excellency Mdme Monica Geingos, Former First Lady of Namibia, and other board members all of whom also serve as amazing mentors to the Amujae Leaders.

“Driving back from Liberia to Sierra Leone this afternoon, I took an interview with BBC Focus on Africa on Women’s Political Participation in Africa. I am happy to share with you a video clip of the BBC interview ahead of International Women’s Day”.