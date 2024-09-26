Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr pushing for a climate resilient Freetown in New York

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 September 2024

Freetown Mayor and C40 Cities Co-Chair, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, yesterday Tuesday 24 September 2024, discussed the climate effects cities are witnessing and outlined strategies they could use for enhancing climate resilience emphasizing sustainable financing models and engagement in the carbon market.

Speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative, which was also attended by President Bill Clinton, Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh and President Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, among others, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr highlighted Freetown’s climate initiatives, such as planting and growing over one million trees, as part of the city’s broader Climate Action Plan. This plan was developed through a comprehensive community engagement process.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr then spoke at the Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (CHAMP) high-level Political Dialogue, where she and other leaders discussed how national and subnational governments can collaborate to strengthen ambition and delivery of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

As part of the C40 Cities network, she emphasized the obligation to develop comprehensive action plans. For Freetown, reducing emissions is crucial, particularly due to its significant impact on local health, extreme weather conditions, and other pressing challenges.

Speaking on another panel on locally led action on climate and migration, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr referenced Objective 13 of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration which calls for addressing the structural factors driving irregular migration.

She encouraged the need for cities to implement policies that enhance resilience, improve disaster preparedness, and promote sustainable development.

Later in the day, she joined a panel chaired by C40 Cities CEO Mark Watts, and which was focused on financing the sustainable transition of cities. There, she shared insights on Freetown’s climate resilience efforts, including tree planting as a critical component.