U.S. Foreign Policy Association honours Sierra Leone’s President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 September 2024:

The United States Foreign Policy Association has conferred its esteemed Foreign Policy Association Medal upon His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio at the 2024 World Leadership Forum Dinner, recognizing his exemplary global leadership and progressive initiatives in Sierra Leone. (Photo above: President Bio receiving the US MCC report card 2023 from the US ambassador in Freetown).

In his acceptance remarks, President Bio expressed gratitude to the Association for the honour, stating his joy in receiving the medal as a representative of Sierra Leone’s ongoing advancement. He reflected on the privilege of leading a nation that has faced significant challenges but has consistently upheld its commitment to democracy.

“I remain committed to the belief that democracy, though imperfect, is the most humane and just form of governance. The ultimate purpose of leadership is service. Our greatest challenge as leaders is building trust, bridging the gulf between people and institutions and renewing faith in the idea that governance can be and must exist for the common good,” President Bio articulated.

President Bio underscored the strides made in Sierra Leone during his tenure, including free press, the enactment of the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act, and the formulation of the national development plan, among other achievements.

He further emphasized his commitment to establishing Sierra Leone’s role in the global arena, asserting that, although small, the country is actively contributing to international peace and security as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council.

“Leaders must remember that we hold power in trust for the people we serve. Leadership’s true value lies in its ability to uplift, to unite, and to advance the course of justice. I believe history will judge us not by the offices we hold, but by the difference we made in the lives of our people,” he concluded, framing his discourse around the theme of leaders as guardians and custodians.

This award embodies international recognition not just of President Bio’s significant advancements in Sierra Leone but also his respected leadership on global matters. Established in 1918, the Foreign Policy Association serves as a catalyst for developing awareness, understanding and informed opinion on U.S foreign policy and broader global issues.