New report reveals 2.18 million social enterprises powering inclusive growth across Africa

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 November 2025:

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, Africa Forward, the African Union Commission, the Motsepe Foundation, SAP and Genesis Analytics, have launched The State of Social Enterprise: Unlocking Inclusive Growth, Jobs and Development in Africa.

The landmark report provides one of the most comprehensive sets of evidence yet on the scale, impact and potential of Africa’s social enterprises to deliver inclusive and sustainable development.

The study estimates that there are 2.18 million social enterprises operating across the continent, representing 17% of all businesses with employees. Together, they generate at least $96 billion in annual revenue—equivalent to 3.2% of Africa’s GDP—and have created 12 million jobs, many for women, youth and marginalized communities.

Released amid growing global interest in inclusive growth and the rise of new regional policy frameworks, including the African Union’s 10-Year Strategy on the Social and Solidarity Economy, the report calls for coordinated action to enable social enterprises to reach their full potential.

The findings come as South Africa’s G20 Presidency places inclusive development and job creation at the centre of the global economic agenda.

The report identifies five cross-cutting priorities to sustain momentum: building enabling ecosystems, unlocking capital, investing in people and skills, fostering partnerships, and strengthening data and evidence.

“The private sector has an important role to play in integrating social enterprises into value chains and investment portfolios,” said Hemang Desai, Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at SAP. “By supporting these innovators, we not only create business value but help shape a more resilient and equitable future.”

The report will serve as a foundation for multi-stakeholder collaboration across the continent, contributing to the implementation of the African Union’s strategy and informing policy discussions ahead of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

About the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship

In partnership with the World Economic Forum, the Schwab Foundation is the foremost global community of pioneering social innovators driving systemic change.

You can read the full report below:

The State of Social Enterprise: Unlocking Inclusive Growth, Jobs and Development in Africa | World Economic Forum