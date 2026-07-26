Opposition APC member of Parliament Aminata Sesay named among parliamentarians to oversee Sierra Leone’s electoral commission

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 July 2026:

Sierra Leone’s Speaker of Parliament, Segepoh Solomon Thomas, has named Aminata Sesay, opposition APC member of parliament representing the people of Port Loko District, as a member of the newly constituted Ad hoc Parliamentary Oversight Committee for the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL).

The inclusion of Aminata Sesay in the Oversight Committee to oversee ECSL is reflects her outstanding leadership and representation.

She is well known for her eloquence and as a very compelling opposition debater who challenges issues through an objective lens in the interest of national development.

The appointment is in line with Recommendation Twenty of the Tripartite Committee Report, which provides for the establishment of an independent Parliamentary Committee to provide oversight of the activities of ECSL in order to ensure credible, free and fair elections in the country.

In a statement read out during the plenary session of parliament, Speaker Thomas said Parliament has a constitutional responsibility to strengthen democratic institutions and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. He noted that the new committee will play a critical role in monitoring the operations of ECSL ahead of future elections.

“The people of Sierra Leone deserve an electoral process that is transparent, inclusive and trusted by all,” Speaker Thomas said. “This Committee will ensure that ECSL operates within the law and that the concerns of citizens are addressed proactively.”

The Committee will be chaired by the Leader of the Opposition – Abdul Kargbo MP, with the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business – Mathew S. Nyuma MP, serving as Deputy Chairman.

The bipartisan leadership, according to the Speaker, reflects Parliament’s commitment to national unity on matters of electoral governance.

Other members of the Committee were also named, with representation drawn from both the government and the opposition to ensure balance and inclusivity.

The establishment of the Ad hoc Oversight Committee is being widely welcomed by civil society organizations and development partners as a key step toward implementing the Tripartite Recommendations and restoring public trust in the electoral process.

Parliament is expected to receive regular reports from the Committee as it monitors ECSL’s preparations, budget implementation and engagement with political parties, as well as stakeholders in the months ahead.

Source: Parliamentary and Public Relations Department, Parliament of Sierra Leone.