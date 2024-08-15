Opposition leader accuses Lungi Airport’s Turkish management firm Summah of looting and neglect

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 August 2024:

During a heated parliamentary debate last Thursday, August 8, 2024, Sierra Leone’s opposition leader Abdul Kargbo MP, delivered a scathing condemnation of the current state of the Lungi Airport, revealing shocking instances of neglect and mismanagement under the new airport’s management.

His remarks, made during discussions on the approval of presidential nominees, have sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

Hon. Kargbo exposed the looting and abandonment of the old Lungi Airport, which has been left in disrepair since operations were transferred to the newly built airport managed by the Turkish firm, Summah.

He revealed that crucial infrastructure, including the Control Tower from the old airport, had been unlawfully transferred to the new facility.

This unauthorized transfer, according to Kargbo, has left the old airport in a state of neglect and decay, highlighting a pattern of mismanagement that has plagued the Sierra Leone Airport Authority (SLAA) since the transition.

Kargbo didn’t hold back in his criticism of the new airport’s management, accusing them of unfairly treating SLAA staff who were rendered redundant during the transition. He expressed deep concerns about the future of the SLAA, pointing out that the agency has been left in a vulnerable position due to the poor decisions made by the new airport’s operators.

The opposition leader called for an immediate investigation into the activities at SLAA, stressing that the organization’s leadership has failed in their duty to protect the nation’s assets.

Kargbo’s remarks also included sharp criticism of the Deputy Ambassador to Liberia, who was implicated in the controversy surrounding the SLAA. He condemned the ambassador’s failure to set a positive example for the youth of Sierra Leone, arguing that public servants must prioritize national interest over personal gain.

Kargbo urged parliamentary nominees to serve with integrity and warned that those who fail in their duties would face consequences.

In his closing statements, Kargbo emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the management of Sierra Leone’s national assets. He warned that the looting and abandonment of the old Lungi Airport are symptomatic of a broader problem of mismanagement within the country’s public institutions.

In response to Kargbo’s damning allegations, the Leader of Government Business attempted to deflect some of the criticism by reaffirming the President’s authority to hire and fire officials. However, he acknowledged the contributions of key figures such as Asma James and Fatmata Sawaneh, advocating for greater gender equality and calling for unity among Sierra Leone’s politicians and citizens.

The opposition leader’s revelations have cast a dark shadow over the new airport’s management, raising serious questions about the integrity of those entrusted with Sierra Leone’s infrastructure. As calls for an investigation grow louder, the government must take swift action to address the concerns raised and restore public confidence in the country’s institutions.