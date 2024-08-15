Opposition APC slams government’s tactics, insists opposition status is temporary

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 August 2024:

During a media briefing organized by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, the All People’s Congress (APC) firmly asserted its role as the legitimate opposition in Sierra Leone, voicing concerns over the government’s treatment of the party. (Photo above: Parliamentary minority leader Abdul Kargbo).

Minority Leader Abdul Kargbo emphasized that the APC’s current status as an opposition party is not permanent, stressing that “No Condition is Permanent,” and indicating that the political landscape in Sierra Leone is always subject to change.

Kargbo expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the APC’s activities, particularly regarding the alleged civil arrests that have occurred during party events.

He criticized the government’s approach of involving the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in these matters, urging instead for direct engagement with the party leadership.

“If issues arise during our activities as a party, the government should contact us directly instead of deploying the CID to make arrests,” Kargbo asserted, highlighting the need for more constructive dialogue between the government and the opposition.

The press conference became heated as the discussion shifted to the actions of former government officials. Kargbo defended APC members whose properties were seized under the Commission of Inquiry, arguing that the seizures were politically motivated.

In response, government spokesperson Alhaji Alpha Khan reaffirmed the principle of accountability, insisting that all officials, regardless of party affiliation, must answer for their actions while in office.

The APC’s statement underscored the party’s belief in its right to protest and associate freely, despite its current opposition status.

As the political climate remains charged, the APC continues to challenge what it perceives as unfair treatment by the ruling government, while preparing for future shifts in Sierra Leone’s political dynamics.