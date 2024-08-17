Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo champions economic self-sufficiency for Africa’s transformation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 August 2024:

At the 5th anniversary celebration of the Council on Foreign Relations Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered a powerful speech emphasizing the need for Africa to prioritize economic self-sufficiency and reduce dependency on external aid.

Speaking on the theme “The Limits of the Current Development Co-operation Framework for Africa’s Transformation,” the President outlined the limitations of the existing development cooperation framework and proposed strategies for achieving sustainable development across the continent.

President Akufo-Addo expressed concern about Africa’s continued reliance on external aid, which he described as a significant barrier to the continent’s progress.

“Whilst aid has helped meet some immediate needs and supported various development projects, it has also created a dependency syndrome that undermines domestic ownership and self-reliance,” he stated.

To overcome this challenge, the President called for a focus on strategies that stimulate economic self-sufficiency. He highlighted the importance of amplifying domestic resource mobilization, nurturing entrepreneurship, and creating an enabling environment for indigenous private sector investment.

These measures, he argued, would help build resilient economies and reduce Africa’s dependence on external aid, paving the way for sustainable development.

President Akufo-Addo also addressed the issue of fragmented aid efforts, which he said often lead to inefficiencies and duplication. He advocated for greater harmonization and alignment of aid efforts with national development priorities, urging development partners to work collaboratively with African governments to ensure that aid, if requested and granted, is delivered in a coordinated and coherent manner.

Furthermore, the President underscored the importance of structural transformation for Africa’s economies. He pointed out that while short-term projects and interventions are necessary for immediate needs, they do not necessarily lead to long-term, sustainable development.

To achieve Africa’s transformation, President Akufo-Addo called for a shift towards long-term investment in critical sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and industrialization.

The President cited his government’s flagship One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative as an example of a policy aimed at addressing the root causes of underdevelopment and championing inclusive growth. He stressed that by prioritizing structural transformation, Africa can build resilient economies capable of withstanding external shocks and driving sustainable development.

President Akufo-Addo called for a new paradigm in development cooperation, one that is centered on partnership, mutual accountability, sustainability, and local ownership. He emphasized that African countries must take the lead in defining their development priorities, with development partners supporting these efforts in a collaborative and respectful manner.

The President highlighted the need for a shift from donor-recipient relationships to genuine partnerships that recognize the mutual interests and shared responsibilities of all stakeholders.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that African countries must take the lead in defining their development priorities and shaping the agenda for cooperation. “Development cooperation should be based on genuine partnerships that recognize the mutual interests and shared responsibilities of all stakeholders,” he stated. He urged development partners to support these priorities and align their efforts with national development plans.

Mutual accountability, the President argued, is fundamental for effective development cooperation. He called for transparent monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track progress and ensure that development interventions are delivering tangible outcomes. “By promoting mutual accountability, we can heighten the effectiveness and impact of development cooperation,” he noted.

The President also underscored the importance of sustainability in development cooperation. He called for a focus on long-term, sustainable solutions that target the root causes of underdevelopment and promote inclusive growth. Additionally, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need to integrate environmental sustainability into development planning and implementation to ensure that development gains are resilient and enduring.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo addressed the limitations of the current development cooperation framework, which he said often limits the involvement of local communities and civil society organizations in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of development projects. He argued that this lack of local participation can lead to a lack of relevance, sustainability, and accountability in development interventions.

To alleviate this limitation, the President called for more inclusive and participatory approaches to development. He stressed the importance of empowering local communities, enhancing the capacity of civil society organizations, and ensuring that development interventions are responsive to the needs and aspirations of local people. “By encouraging local ownership and participation, we can enrich the sustainability and impact of development cooperation,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted the importance of good governance and strong institutions in achieving sustainable development. He noted that the current development cooperation framework often pays insufficient attention to governance and institutional development, which he described as fundamental to sustainable development.

The President called for governance reforms and institutional development, emphasizing the need to strengthen democratic institutions, promote transparency and accountability, and build the capacity of public institutions.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo called on African leaders and development partners to work together to build a new paradigm for development cooperation that is based on partnership, mutual accountability, sustainability, and local ownership.

He expressed confidence that by tackling the limitations of the current framework and embracing a more holistic and inclusive approach, Africa can achieve the transformative change to which it aspires.