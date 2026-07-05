Orders from above and the death of a nation’s conscience

Oumar Farouk Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 July 2026:

After the law kneels, institutions follow. (Photo above: President Bio of Sierra Leone). After institutions kneel, character bends. And when character bends long enough before power, the next to kneel is the nation’s soul. That is the final tragedy of orders from above.

A nation does not lose its soul in a single day. It loses it gradually, through repeated acts of surrender. First comes moral surrender, when people stop asking whether an order is right and ask only who issued it.

Then comes cognitive surrender, when citizens stop thinking critically and allow slogans, fear, propaganda, and authority to do their thinking for them.

Then comes civic surrender, when the public retreats from responsibility and begins to treat injustice as someone else’s burden. Then comes institutional surrender, when courts, ministries, universities, security forces, and public offices abandon their duty to the republic and serve temporary power.

Finally comes spiritual surrender, when people lose faith in truth, justice, and their capacity to rise.

It loses its soul when truth becomes negotiable, when justice becomes selective, when loyalty supplants conscience, when silence becomes wisdom, and when citizens learn to survive by bowing to the very forces that diminish them.

The soul of a nation is not an abstraction. It is the moral energy that tells a people who they are, what they value, what they will defend, and what they must never become. It is the invisible covenant among the dead, the living, and the unborn.

It is the reason a country does not merely exist on a map but lives in the imagination of its people as something worth serving, protecting, and improving.

When that soul is healthy, a nation strives for justice as a plant lean toward the sun. It may stumble, yet it still knows the direction of light. It may quarrel, but it does not forget the difference between right and wrong. It may be poor, wounded, or divided, yet it retains a moral compass strong enough to condemn cruelty, resist corruption, honour truth, and protect the vulnerable.

But when the soul kneels, that compass begins to fail

Right and wrong merge into convenience. Public service becomes private harvest. Power becomes its own justification. Citizens stop asking whether an act is just and ask only who benefits. The nation no longer moves toward the arc of universal moral justice; it drifts into a darker space where the powerful name appetite policy, vengeance law, and greed development.

This is what happens when obedience is bought at the cost of the national soul.

We begin by excusing one unlawful order. Then one manipulated process. Then one stolen resource. Then one silenced critic. Then one polluted river. Then one forest stripped bare. Then, one displaced community. Then, one corpse was left to rot in the street in full public view. Then an innocent victim is left to decay in prison. Then an acquitted criminal is freed. Then one generation is taught that survival is preferable to principle.

Before long, the nation is no longer merely corrupt in its institutions; it is spiritually disoriented.

It begins to plunder everything, even the rivers that sustain life. It sells the soil beneath its children’s feet, poisons the waters that feed its villages, wounds the forests that breathe for its future, and calls this destruction progress.

People at war with their rivers, their land, their truth, and their conscience are eventually at war with their own existence. That is why the crisis is larger than politics. It is larger than a whimsical order from above.

An order from above may begin as a command in an office, a whisper in a corridor, a directive from a superior, or a signal from power. But if it is obeyed without conscience, repeated without shame, and normalized without resistance, it becomes a moral climate.

It teaches everyone beneath it to adjust their values downward. It tells the judge to forget justice, the officer to forget restraint, the professor to forget truth, the journalist to forget courage, the citizen to forget dignity, and the child to forget what a hero looks like.

At that point, the damage is no longer only legal. It is civilizational.

For what is a nation without a soul? It may still have a flag, an anthem, ministries, courts, elections, ceremonies, and speeches. It may still hold conferences and publish development plans. It may still speak the language of democracy, reform, and patriotism. It may still build dams on flowing rivers and then choke the river at its source and starve the dam of water.

But beneath those performances, something sacred has thinned. The people no longer believe the words because they have watched the actions. They no longer trust the institutions because they have seen them kneel. They no longer expect justice because they have seen power wear its clothes.

A soulless nation is not necessarily silent. It may be very loud. It may shout slogans, praise leaders, condemn enemies, celebrate ceremonies, and recite values it no longer practices. But noise is not moral life. Ceremony is not conscience. Patriotism without integrity is only performance.

The danger is that, after a while, even the victims begin to adapt to the darkness. Citizens lower their expectations. They tell themselves that nothing will change. They advise their children to be careful, not courageous; connected, not principled; useful, not truthful. They begin to admire those who know how to survive the system more than those who dare to change it.

This is how the soul kneels: not only when leaders abuse power, but when citizens accept abuse as normal.

Still, every kneeling soul contains the possibility of rising.

A nation’s soul is wounded by cowardice, yet it can be healed by courage. Lies weaken it, yet it can be restored by truth. It is corrupted by obedience without conscience, yet it can be renewed by men and women who refuse to surrender their moral agency to any office, party, uniform, pulpit, or throne.

The few who warn us are not enemies of the nation. They are often the last witnesses to its conscience. When they remind us that a people may gain the whole world and lose their soul, they are not speaking metaphorically alone.

They ask whether development without justice is truly progress, whether power without restraint is truly leadership, whether wealth without integrity is truly success, and whether survival without dignity is truly life.

A nation must listen to such voices before the darkness becomes inheritance.

To recover the national soul, Sierra Leone must reclaim the discipline of moral refusal. We must learn again to say no: no to unlawful orders, no to fictitious authority, no to corruption disguised as loyalty, no to institutions captured by temporary power, no to laws rewritten for private appetite, no to rivers poisoned in the name of profit, no to children raised without visible examples of courage.

The law must not kneel. Institutions must not kneel. Character must not kneel. But above all, the soul of the nation must not kneel.

When the soul kneels, a country loses more than justice. It loses memory. It loses direction. It loses the ability to distinguish development from destruction, loyalty from servitude, order from oppression, and success from moral ruin.

Yet the soul can rise again.

It rises when a judge chooses justice over pressure. It rises when a professor chooses truth over patronage. It rises when a police officer chooses restraint over brutality. It rises when a civil servant chooses the Constitution over a command.

It rises when a journalist chooses evidence over access. It rises when a citizen refuses to sell conscience for a temporary advantage. It rises when a child sees, not merely hears, that integrity is still possible.

A nation is saved not only by those who govern it, but by those who refuse to let its conscience die.

That is the final lesson about orders from above. No command is worth the death of a people’s soul. No office is high enough to outrank conscience. No profit is great enough to buy moral extinction. No political victory is glorious enough to justify a nation’s surrender to darkness.

For in the end, a nation’s soul does not die because evil is powerful. It dies because ordinary people learn to bow before it. It dies when the judge calls fear prudence, when the professor calls silence wisdom, when the officer calls brutality duty,

when the citizen calls surrender survival, and when the child learns from all of them that conscience is a dangerous inheritance.

That is the wound left by orders from above. They do not merely command the hand; they colonize the heart. They teach a people to obey what they should resist, to excuse what they should condemn, and to survive at the cost of becoming smaller than their moral calling.

After the law, after institutions, after character, the soul must stand.

Because if the soul kneels, the nation may still have a flag, an anthem, and a government, but it will no longer have a conscience. It may still speak, but it will no longer bear witness. It may still move, but it will no longer know the direction of the light.

And that is the final question every generation must answer: when the order comes from above, will the soul still have the courage to rise?