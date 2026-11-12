Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2026:

Parliamentarians from Europe, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific regions gathered in Brussels, Belgium have highlighted the critical need to strengthen multilateralism in an era of global strain.

This call was made at the opening session of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States – European Union (OACPS-EU) Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker and also Co-President of the OACPS-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, Thomas Tayebwa emphasised that future international cooperation must move beyond rhetoric and be rooted in true equality, mutual respect, and shared solidarity.

Tayebwa outlined clear economic and environmental priorities for the joint delegations such as pushing for tangible economic and climate solutions and the demand for a restructured economic partnership, one designed to deliver concrete local benefits to member states.

“The OACPS would like to see an economic partnership that delivers tangible benefits, including investment, local value addition, skills development and decent employment in our countries,” Tayebwa said.

The opening ceremony also featured a line-up of distinguished speakers who delivered reassuring pledges of cooperation despite broader geopolitical strains.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, H.E Jose Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, Younous Omarjee, Vice-President of the European Parliament unanimously emphasised the role of international parliamentary dialogue in navigating complex global challenges.

The parliamentary sessions will be co-chaired by Tayebwa and his European Union counterpart, H.E. Francisco Assis. Both leaders reaffirmed their goal to ensure that negotiations deliver practical outcomes for the nearly two billion citizens represented across the OACPS-EU member states.