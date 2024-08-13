President Bio calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 August 2024:

President Julius Maada Bio has taken up Sierra Leone’s Presidency of the Unted Nations Security Council, where yesterday he called for what he referred to as “urgent reform to address the longstanding underrepresentation of Africa within the Council”.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining international peace and security, President Bio highlighted the need for structural changes to rectify “profound historical injustice” against the African continent.

In his address, President Bio underscored Africa’s unique position, noting that despite being home to over 1.3 billion people and representing 28 per cent of the UN’s total membership, Africa remains grossly underrepresented in the Security Council.

This imbalance, he argued, not only undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of the Council but also perpetuates a legacy of marginalisation rooted in colonialism and economic exploitation.

He emphasised that Africa’s demand for two permanent seats and additional non-permanent seats in the Council is a matter of justice, equity, and effective global governance.

President Bio welcomed the participation of the African Union’s Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on UN Security Council Reform (C-10) and expressed gratitude for the ongoing work of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) at the UN General Assembly.

He stressed that the time for incremental progress is over, and that Africa’s voice must be heard in shaping global policies, especially those directly impacting the continent.

He called on UN member states to champion Africa’s cause as a “special case and priority” in the reform process, urging swift action to ensure that the Security Council reflects current global realities.

In closing, President Bio reiterated Sierra Leone’s commitment to spearheading efforts for meaningful reform, citing the Common African Position as outlined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

He called on the international community to seize this opportunity to correct the historical wrongs that have long marginalised Africa and to create a more inclusive and just world order. “The time for action is now,” he declared, “Africa cannot wait any longer.”

But there are those among his critics who would accuse President Bio of hypocrisy, cataloguing his catastrophic failure in respecting the rule of law and democratic freedoms in his country Sierra Leone.