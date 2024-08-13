Liberia upholds accountability as Sierra Leone slips further into power misuse

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 August 2024:

In recent months, West Africa has witnessed two contrasting approaches to governance – one in Liberia and the other in Sierra Leone. The actions of Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai and Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, offer a revealing look at how two leaders of the poorest nations in the world, handle governance and accountability in vastly different ways.

In Liberia, President Boakai took decisive action by suspending his Central Bank Governor Aloysius Tarlue, following a serious audit that uncovered significant governance failures and financial misconduct.

This decision underscores Liberia’s commitment to accountability and the rule of law, demonstrating that even high-ranking officials are not beyond the reach of justice.

In contrast, Sierra Leone presents a different narrative. President Bio suspended the Auditor General and her Deputy, and particularly after the tribunal report recommended their removal. But his action appears to stem from the discomfort their audit investigations posed to his administration.

By taking this step, President Bio is sidestepping scrutiny and weakening the very systems designed to ensure government accountability. This approach risks undermining public trust and eroding the rule of law.

The disparity in governance between these two nations is striking

While Liberia is actively addressing governance failures, Sierra Leone seems to be gravitating towards authoritarianism, where power is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few and dissenting voices are suppressed.

President Bio’s actions must raise concerns among those who cherish democracy.

The misuse of power to evade accountability not only weakens institutions that safeguard public interests but also sets a perilous precedent for the future.

It is crucial for Sierra Leone’s government to reconsider its course and uphold the values of transparency and accountability, which are vital for the nation’s development and stability.