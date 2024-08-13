Traditional Rulers have failed to live up to the ideals of true leadership and democracy in Sierra Leone

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 August 2024:

In the heart of West Africa, Sierra Leone stands as a nation with a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions. From the coastal cities to the mountainous hinterlands, this diversity has long been the strength of our country. Yet, today, Sierra Leone finds itself entangled in a web of political dynasties and traditional rulership that has, in many ways, failed to live up to the ideals of true leadership and democracy.

The very structures that once protected our cultural heritage have become instruments of division, fostering an environment where the ordinary Sierra Leonean suffers at the hands of those who should be their guardians.

The historical role of traditional rulers, known as Paramount Chiefs, was once the backbone of Sierra Leonean society. Figures like Bai Bureh, Kai Londo, and Madam Yoko were more than mere leaders; they were protectors of our lands, our people, and our ways of life. They stood firm against the forces of colonialism, even as some of their peers capitulated to the British in exchange for personal gain.

It is no exaggeration to say that the foundation of modern Sierra Leone was laid by these stalwart defenders of our culture and traditions. However, as colonial rule entrenched itself in our society, a dangerous precedent was set. The British, in their efforts to control and exploit our resources, began to elevate individuals who were more interested in self-preservation than in the welfare of their people.

These were not leaders in the true sense but rather opportunists, handpicked by colonial powers to maintain a semblance of order while ensuring that the British could continue their extraction unchallenged. This was the birth of political and traditional dynasties in Sierra Leone, a system designed not to unite the people, but to divide and weaken them.

Today, the legacy of these decisions is painfully evident. Our traditional rulers, once seen as the custodians of our cultural heritage, have become little more than pawns in the political games of those in power. Paramount Chiefs, who should be the central nerve of our society, are now often reduced to bystanders, answering to the beck and call of politicians who threaten their existence as rulers.

The independence that once defined these leaders has been eroded, replaced by a system where loyalty to the political elite is valued over loyalty to the people.

This decline in the integrity of traditional rulership has had devastating consequences for Sierra Leone. The very institutions that should serve as the bedrock of our communities have been compromised. Traditional rulers, who should be the voice of the people, are now seen as demigods, more interested in lining their own pockets than in the welfare of their constituents.

Ordinary Sierra Leonean, struggling to make ends meet, sees little benefit from these leaders who claim to represent them. Instead, they watch as their rulers send their children and girlfriends overseas, seeking medical treatment abroad because they have no faith in the systems they oversee at home.

The role of traditional rulers in Sierra Leone must be reexamined if we are to move forward as a nation. It is not enough to simply respect these leaders because of their titles or the positions they hold. They must earn that respect by being true guardians of our society, protectors of our cultures and traditions, and advocates for the people they represent.

This is not a call to return to the past, but rather to revive the principles that once made our traditional leaders the heart of Sierra Leonean society.

Moreover, we, the people of Sierra Leone, must also recognize our own responsibility in this situation. We have allowed ourselves to be divided by the very dynasties that were created to weaken us.

There are no royal families in Sierra Leone; the notion of political and traditional dynasties is a colonial construct, designed to sow division and make us easier to control. We must reject this artificial hierarchy and remember that every Sierra Leonean, regardless of their background or lineage, has an equal stake in the future of our country.

It is time for our traditional rulers to reclaim their rightful place as the guardians of our society. They must stand against the forces of regionalism, tribalism, and nepotism that have been used to divide us. They must be seen not as extensions of the political elite, but as independent leaders who are dedicated to the well-being of their people. This will require courage, integrity, and a commitment to the principles that once defined our greatest leaders.

The path to a truly democratic Sierra Leone lies in the hands of its people, and its traditional rulers must play a central role in that journey. They must be the ones who bring us together, who promote unity and understanding across our diverse communities. Only then can we build a nation that lives up to the ideals of those who came before us, a nation where every Sierra Leonean can thrive. The time for change is now, and it begins with reclaiming the true purpose of our traditional leaders.