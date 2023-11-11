President Bio to slap high taxes on rice – Sierra Leone’s staple food and other essential items

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 November 2023:
The government of Sierra Leone has run out of cash and the stomachs of every Sierra Leonean is about to feel the pinch, as the country’s economy continues to falter.
The government’s proposed Finance Bill 2024 reads like a recipe for financial turbulence, with huge taxes on rice, petroleum products, cement, and iron rods on the horizon.
The economy it seems is being steered into stormy waters by those who should be guiding it safely towards the ‘New Direction,’ prosperity, and the much-talked-about Feed Salone agenda.
Rice, the staple food of the entire nation is for the first time in the country’s history, now under the taxing gaze of the government to raise much needed revenue for spending on essential public services.
In a country where more than half the population struggle to put food on the table, this move seems as sensible as dancing in a thunderstorm.
Chief Minister Dr. David Sengeh might soon advise us to savour each grain of rice we eat, as he recently suggested on his Facebook page for citizens to use their mobile data wisely.
The Finance Bill 2024 paints a vivid picture of tough choices ahead for an already impoverished citizen, instead of the government cutting back on its extravagant spending on overseas travel, spending on luxurious V8 Toyota Land-cruisers, free fuel allocations for public officials, and unnecessary political appointments that have caused a bloated public sector wage bill.
In this financial storm that will soon hit Sierra Leone, President Bio is at a crossroads: protect the privileges of the political elite or alleviate the tax misery on the poor.
Sadly, President Bio has chosen to tax the stomachs of those who can least afford it. Poverty stricken Sierra Leone is now teetering on an economic cliff edge, as the people pray for salvation from above.
The 2024 Finance Bill unveils a tale of government indifference, where tax hikes rain down indiscriminately on a population that is already grappling with daily economic and social challenges.
As the President looks up to the people to bail the government from the financial mess it created for itself after five years in power, many in Sierra Leone are instead looking to the President to plug the financial loopholes – as promised in 2018, reduce per diem, and combat corruption, instead of squeezing the stomachs of the poor.
Sierra Leoneans, left to weather this fiscal storm, are in dire need of a silver lining.
Perhaps in the humour of hardship, we can find solidarity in collectively navigating these choppy economic waters. God/Allah save us all as we strive to make sense of a Finance Bill that seems to tax our patience as much as our stomachs.
All this, in the context of poor monetary policy, with no credible plan to take the old Leone out of circulation and reverse its depreciation against other currencies, combined with very high interest rates for businesses, which is deepening the economic crisis the government now finds itself.
APC were bad; PAOPA-SLPP are worse! We are nationally continuing in dire socio-politico-economic straits diseased with a government more adept in and about siphoning statutorily allocated national funds etc. into their private pockets – sychophants included. Democracy has dealt us a bad hand. Ideas about getting us out of this quagmire from diasporans are more welcome because residents will either be persecuted or killed. Seton During http://www.costscutters.uk
What could be more callous and insensitive to our already suffering people ? To impose taxes on rice, our staple food, fuel and iron rods ? At a time like this when prices of food and other basic commodities are already out of control?
The SLPP government is fully aware of the cascading effects of a very steep rise in the price of fuel,especially .Fuel prices control other market forces. When fuel price increases, it leads to a corresponding increase in the prices of other consumer goods. To impose such a tax on fuel is equivalent to giving hemlock to an already starving man.
The SLPP Government is cash-starved. President Bio’s stubborn-headedness and impetuosity in stealing the elections have antagonized donor partners against his government and himself and money is not coming in as it used to do. Even the IMF-approved loan of U.S $20 million is meager to handle all the economic and related problems this government has created. Therefore, as at now, the SLPP Government cannot pay salaries and wages on time and public sector workers are starving off cash to feed their families and meet other obligations. The government imposed the recent 2024 Finance Bill and allied taxes to address the shortfalls in revenue.
However, only a callous government would impose such taxes on basic commodities at the time like this. The SLPP Government could have done it another way, if it was prudent and cared for the people. One of the best ways the government could have done it was by slashing the profligate spending on salaries, emoluments and privileges of its ministers, ambassadors and other privileges. Even with all these challenges in cash flow, Maada Bio keeps appointing people and most of these appointments are redundant, needless and repetitive. The government could have also merged ministries and reduced the number of ministers. Instead of these measures, Bio chose to overburden the people more. Why is it the poor who should always bear the brunt of this government’s economic ineptitude and shambles?
I have been saying that when I worked on the UN Peacebuilding Sierra Leone Specific Configuration, we engaged the government on all the factors that could cause slippages in peace building and its consolidation and lead the country back to conflict. One of these factors was the insensitivity of the government to the sufferings of the people. The Bio government is not under these constraints like the Ernest Koroma Government . That is why he does what he pleases.
From the diplomatic point of view, the challenges facing peacebuilding and consolidation in Sierra Leone are corruption, callous insensitivity to the suffering of the people, impunity, improper natural resource management, lack of access to basic social services, youth unemployment, poor fiscal policies, injustice, elections rigging, political intolerance and extremism, inequality, tribalism and regionalism etc. etc. All of these errors, which were also addressed by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission ( TRC) are being repeated with impunity by the Bio SLPP Government, without consideration to the consequences. This is why international stakeholders are so busy at work presently trying to help this president steer away from these mistakes. But Bio is too stubborn-headed and listens only to himself.