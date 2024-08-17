Press freedom under siege as Senegal’s media blackout challenges government crackdown

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 August 2024:

In an unprecedented show of resistance, Senegal’s media outlets went silent on August 13, 2024, protesting the repressive actions taken by the new government.

This blackout, coordinated by the Conseil des diffuseurs et éditeurs de la presse du Sénégal (CDEPS), underscores the deepening crisis between the state and the press. (Photo above: Senegal President Bassirou Faye).

Newspapers, television stations, radio broadcasts, and online platforms either suspended their services entirely or adopted symbolic protests like featuring a stark “Journée sans presse” (press-free day) message in red and white on a black background.

The media’s drastic decision was driven by what they describe as the government’s systematic attempt to stifle press freedom. The freeze on the Press Development and Support Fund, alongside the suspension of government subscriptions and advertising contracts, are seen as direct attacks on the financial viability of the media.

Moreover, the government’s demand for 38 billion FCFA from press companies – a debt previously forgiven by the former administration, has exacerbated tensions. The breakdown includes 13 billion FCFA in tax arrears and 25 billion FCFA owed to the Agence de Régulation des Télécommunications et de la Poste (Artp).

These financial pressures are compounded by the freezing of bank accounts, including the confiscation of 91 million FCFA from Avenir Communication, a major media company owned by Mamadou Ibra Kane, who also serves as the President of CDEPS.

The move has been condemned as an abuse of power, with Kane arguing that while the media is not opposed to paying taxes, there should be a tax regime that reflects the unique challenges faced by the industry, similar to provisions made for sectors like agriculture, public housing, and health.

The government’s crackdown extends beyond economic measures. Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko’s (Photo) June 9 remarks, in which he accused the media of irresponsible reporting and vowed to curb press freedoms, have sparked widespread condemnation.

His statements, which were made during a meeting with young executives of his political party, Pastef, have been interpreted as a direct threat to the independence of the press in Senegal.

The situation has been further aggravated by the recent arrests of journalists, including Pape Moussa Traoré of La Tribune and Mohamed Guèye of Le Quotidien. Accused of publishing allegedly false information regarding a military appointment, their brief detention highlights the increasing pressure on the media to toe the government line.

In response, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and other regional bodies have expressed their solidarity with Senegalese journalists, urging the new government to engage in dialogue rather than repression. They emphasize that a free and independent press is crucial to maintaining the democratic principles that have made Senegal a model for governance in Africa.

As the standoff continues, the media’s defiance signals a critical juncture in the fight for press freedom in Senegal. The outcome of this conflict will not only shape the future of journalism in the country but also determine the extent to which the new government is willing to respect democratic norms and values.