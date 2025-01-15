Sierra Leone launches Fast-Track Citizenship through GO-FOR-GOLD Program

Imperial-Citizenship: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 January 2025:

Sierra Leone has introduced fast-track citizenship pathways within its GO-FOR-GOLD (GFG) Permanent Residency Program, offering investors a clear route to citizenship in as little as 60 days.

This groundbreaking initiative provides an efficient alternative to the traditional naturalization process, which typically requires eight years of residence. The fast-track options aim to attract global investors while contributing to Sierra Leone’s economic growth.

Sierra Leone’s New Citizenship Framework

Sierra Leone’s new fast-track citizenship pathways under the GO-FOR-GOLD program are designed to align with global best practices. Chief Immigration Officer Alusine Kanneh emphasized the program’s transformative potential for the nation’s economy, likening it to strategies employed by smaller, progressive nations. These pathways prioritize efficiency and accessibility, making them appealing to investors seeking quick citizenship.

The fast-track options are categorized as “facilitated naturalization,” which, in practice, provide direct citizenship routes. Stephen Barnes, co-architect of the program, highlighted the government’s goal of attracting investors who want to support Sierra Leone’s development while enjoying a streamlined immigration process.

This program is not merely about granting citizenship; it is about fostering long-term economic growth. Revenue generated from these citizenship pathways will fund sustainable development projects critical to Sierra Leone’s modernization.

Key Features of Sierra Leone’s GO-FOR-GOLD Program

Fast-Track Naturalization

Citizenship within 90 days for a total investment of $140,000, covering all program fees, legal costs, and documentation.

Includes due diligence and comprehensive support for applicants throughout the process.

Heritage Naturalization

Citizenship within 60 days for individuals of African ancestry, with an investment of $100,000.

Requires a DNA test report to confirm African heritage.

Inclusion des familles

Add family members for $10,000 per dependent.

Eligible members include:

Dependent children under 18

Spouses (including legal second spouses)

Dependent parents of any age

Exclusive Benefits for Participants

GFG Club Membership

Personalized support for travel, business incorporation, and tax residency setup.

Access to in-country banking services and exclusive investment opportunities.

Discounted gold bullion purchases (2% below market rate) of up to 20kg over five years.

Sierra Leone Passport Advantages

Visa-free travel to 66 destinations across Africa and Asia.

Residency privileges in 15 ECOWAS countries, ensuring mobility across West Africa.

Economic Growth Through Innovation

Sierra Leone’s fast-track citizenship options aim to modernize its economic framework. The program directly empowers the local mining sector by funnelling proceeds from gold purchases to small-scale miners. This sustainable approach ensures that both investors and citizens benefit from the program.

Stephen Barnes reiterated that the initiative is part of a broader economic reform strategy. By funding critical projects, the GO-FOR-GOLD program contributes to long-term growth and stability for Sierra Leone.

Conclusion

Sierra Leone’s GO-FOR-GOLD program is a game-changer for global investors and the nation alike. Its fast-track citizenship options offer unparalleled efficiency while fostering economic progress. By aligning with global standards, Sierra Leone positions itself as a competitive destination for investment and immigration.

Source: Imperial-Citizenship