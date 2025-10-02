Sierra Leone’ main opposition APC party rejects SLPP’s power-sharing proposal

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 September 2025:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) has ‘strongly condemned and outrightly rejected’ the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) “plots” to subvert democracy by imposing a proportional representation (PR) system, executive power-sharing, and creating new districts without any legal justification.

In a strongly worded statement issued today, the APC scribe Lansana Dumbuya Esq. (Photo), described the government’s actions as a brazen attempt to entrench one-party rule, warning that such moves echo past failures in other African states that triggered instability and violence.

Citing the 1991 Constitution, the APC insisted that Sierra Leone’s primary mode of electing representatives remains the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) constituency-based system and accused the government of attempting to replace it unconstitutionally.

“To ignore the will of the people is tantamount to trampling on democracy, and we deem it unacceptable,” the APC statement read.

The opposition further expressed alarm over what it called a “ploy” to disguise one-party dominance as power-sharing, pointing out that the proposed system would affect not just parliamentary seats but also executive positions.

Lawyer Dumbuya said the party would mobilize peaceful nationwide resistance against what it calls “dangerous and undemocratic proposals,” pledging to defend the country’s hard-won peace and democratic rights.

The statement also referenced the Tripartite Committee consultations that followed the disputed 2023 elections, arguing that citizens overwhelmingly supported a return to First Past The Post electoral system.

The APC accuses the SLPP of ignoring these outcomes while manipulating electoral reforms for political survival.