Sierra Leone needs fresh political leadership

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 October 2024:

In the aftermath of Sierra Leone’s 2023 elections, it has become clear that the opposition must rethink its strategy and introduce not just young, but entirely new faces into the political landscape.

The need for fresh leadership with integrity and charisma, leaders untainted by the country’s long-standing political dysfunction s more crucial than ever.

Reflecting on the political trajectory of Sierra Leone’s leadership, one cannot ignore the strategies employed by both past and current administrations. Under President Ernest Bai Koroma, key figures like Kelfala Marah, Richard Konteh, and Samura Kamara were strategically parachuted into key Class A ministerial appointments in government (Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Chief of Staff/Chief Minister respectively), with Samura Kamara later emerging as the APC’s flag bearer.

Though Samura Kamara did not win the 2018 and 2023 presidential elections, his selection underscored the importance of nurturing and positioning future leaders in key ministries to carry forward a political legacy.

In a similar vein, as the dawn of his exit from State Lodge looms, President Julius Maada Bio is promoting a new generation of leaders to succeed him, including David Moinina Sengeh (former Minister of Basic Education and now Chief Minister), Timothy Kabba (Minister of Foreign Affairs), and Sheku Fantamadi Bangura (Minister of Finance).

This injection of young, dynamic individuals into governance presents a strategic blueprint for the SLPP’s succession and future.

But the question is: who among them will carry the mantle of leadership for the parties in 2028?

For the opposition APC, the lesson is clear

The SLPP’s strategy lies not only in introducing young leaders but in selecting those whose appearance and background embody integrity, vision, and a break from the old ways of governance.

It is not enough to parade younger faces while retaining corrupt ideologies. Real change will only come when the opposition breaks free from its past, tribal sentiments, and champions leaders who genuinely represent a new dawn for Sierra Leone. This is where the opposition must rise to the occasion.

Sierra Leoneans are yearning for real change – change that will pull the nation out of its socio-economic struggles and political stagnation.

The opposition must meet this demand by presenting fresh leadership that not only looks the part but possesses the moral authority to challenge the current administration on all fronts.

As someone who has closely followed Sierra Leone’s politics, I firmly believe that fresh faces are necessary to breathe new life into our governance.

This new leadership must bring a sense of renewal, a break from entrenched power structures that have failed to deliver on the promises of development and democracy.

The time for an overhaul of Sierra Leone’s political system is now. We cannot continue to recycle old ideas and leaders while expecting different results.

Sierra Leone needs young, quality leaders who can bring about the change we all yearn for. This is not simply about age but about integrity, fresh ideas, and a vision for a better future.

We need leadership untainted by the corruption and inefficiencies that have plagued our political system for decades.

Sierra Leone’s political future hinges on the decisions we make today. The clock is ticking, and the time for a revolution – one that is peaceful but purposeful is upon us.

As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”

Sierra Leoneans must demand that change, not through violence or division, but by uniting behind leaders committed to new ways of governing.

The 2028 elections present the perfect opportunity for this fresh start. The opposition must rise to the challenge and offer the people of Sierra Leone a real alternative – leaders who will not replicate the old system but reform and reimagine it for the better.

Let us push for a new and fresh revolution. Let us demand quality leadership, young blood, and a departure from the status quo. The time is now, the hour is now. The people of Sierra Leone cannot afford to wait any longer.