Sierra Leone topping Africa for all the wrong reasons

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 March 2025:

Sierra Leone, a nation that once stood as a beacon of hope in West Africa, is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to the Enhancing Africa’s Response to Transnational Organized Crimes (ENACT) 2023 report, our country has emerged as a significant player in almost every illicit sector under review.

While our government touts development initiatives and progress, the reality is starkly different. The report outlines a grim picture: Sierra Leone has become a hub for arms trafficking, drug trade, human trafficking, environmental destruction, and illegal mining. These findings not only expose the systemic failure of governance but also reveal the active participation of government officials in criminal activities that have plunged the nation into further disrepute.

One of the most shocking revelations in the report is the illegal sale of arms by Sierra Leone’s own military forces in collaboration with high-ranking government officials. Weapons meant to protect our sovereignty, and citizens are instead being sold across borders, particularly to Liberia, fueling instability in the region.

This act of betrayal not only threatens national security but also exposes Sierra Leone to the risk of becoming a breeding ground for insurgencies and criminal networks. The cross-border smuggling of weapons, although described as small-scale, has been steadily growing, and reports indicate that proceeds from other illicit activities, such as illegal logging, are used to finance arms deals.

Additionally, domestic craft production of weapons remains the most significant source of illicit arms in the country. This unchecked proliferation of weapons has contributed to rising crime rates, increased violence, and a general sense of insecurity among the populace.

The government’s inability or refusal to clamp down on this crisis suggests complicity at the highest levels.

In a disturbing development, Sierra Leone has become one of Africa’s biggest drug trafficking hubs. The country’s porous borders, weak law enforcement, and corrupt officials have made it an attractive transit point for narcotics destined for Europe, the Americas, and other parts of Africa.

Reports indicate that Sierra Leonean ports, airports, and remote coastal areas are being used by international cartels to smuggle large quantities of cocaine and heroin. Shockingly, elements within the government have been implicated in facilitating these operations, receiving financial incentives in return.

The devastating impact of the drug trade extends beyond our borders. The influx of drugs has led to increased substance abuse among young people, contributing to a rise in crime, mental health issues, and societal breakdown.

Instead of addressing this growing crisis, the government remains silent, allowing Sierra Leone’s reputation to be further tarnished on the global stage.

Sierra Leone has become a source, transit, and destination market for human trafficking. Women, men, and children are being forced into sexual exploitation and labor trafficking, with the government doing little to address the crisis.

Trafficking victims, predominantly recruited from rural areas, are transported to urban centers and mining hubs, where they are subjected to forced labor and sexual exploitation. Many of these victims are lured by traffickers who promise their families a better future for their children, only to condemn them to a life of abuse and servitude.

The issue extends beyond our borders. Sierra Leonean children are being trafficked to countries like Niger, Mali, and Guinea, where they face forced labor and sexual exploitation. Similarly, reports have emerged about the trafficking of Sierra Leonean women and children to the Gulf states under the guise of domestic employment. Once there, they endure brutal working conditions, physical abuse, and, in many cases, sexual violence.

Government officials and border agents who turn a blind eye or worse, actively facilitate this trade, must be held accountable. The lack of decisive action has emboldened traffickers, making Sierra Leone a prime hotspot for modern-day slavery.

The unchecked exploitation of Sierra Leone’s natural resources has led to severe environmental degradation. Illegal logging, driven by corruption and political favoritism, is stripping the nation of its forests. Concessions are being sold to Chinese trading companies in clear violation of national laws and environmental safeguards.

The Western Area Forest Reserve, once a thriving ecosystem, is now a victim of relentless deforestation fueled by commercial charcoal production.

Wildlife trafficking is another growing concern. Large shipments of pangolins, forest elephants, pygmy hippos, and endangered birds are being smuggled out of the country, primarily to East Asia. The government’s failure to implement strict conservation measures has placed these species at serious risk of extinction. Chimpanzee poaching for bushmeat and the illegal pet trade further highlight the reckless destruction of Sierra Leone’s biodiversity.

Illegal fishing has also intensified, particularly by foreign vessels that plunder our marine resources with impunity. Local fishermen, unable to compete, are left struggling to survive. Reports suggest that high-ranking officials are complicit in issuing illegal fishing permits, allowing foreign trawlers to exploit our waters at the expense of Sierra Leoneans who depend on fishing for their livelihoods.

Sierra Leone is rich in mineral resources yet remains one of the poorest countries in the world. How is this possible? The answer lies in the unregulated and corrupt mining sector. Gold smuggling is rampant, with actors ranging from small-scale miners to well-connected government officials. Artisanal diamond mining, once a source of national pride, has become a criminal enterprise dominated by domestic syndicates.

Instead of ensuring that the wealth generated from our natural resources benefits all Sierra Leoneans, corrupt officials and foreign entities continue to exploit them for personal gain. The government’s failure to regulate the industry has resulted in environmental devastation, loss of revenue, and the continued impoverishment of local communities.

The findings of the ENACT 2023 report should serve as a wake-up call for Sierra Leone.

The country’s name is now synonymous with corruption, criminal enterprises, and human suffering. The government’s complicity in these crimes, whether through direct involvement or wilful negligence, cannot be ignored. If Sierra Leone is to reclaim its dignity and chart a new path forward, urgent and decisive action is needed.

Immediate steps must be taken to investigate and prosecute government officials involved in illicit activities. Security agencies must be empowered to tackle arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and human trafficking.

Illegal logging, wildlife trafficking, and destructive mining practices must be addressed through strict enforcement of environmental laws. Addressing poverty and unemployment will reduce the vulnerability of citizens to criminal networks and migration risks.

Sierra Leone must collaborate with regional and global partners to combat transnational organized crime.

Sierra Leone must decide whether it wants to continue down this dangerous path or rise above its challenges. The time for rhetoric is over, only bold, decisive action will save this nation from complete moral and economic collapse.

