Sierra Leone – When leadership misses the moment: A nation in search of purposeful – Op ed

Alhaji Imam Alusine Mansaray: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 May 2025:

When parts of Sierra Leone face growing insecurity and the displacement of its people by a neighbouring nation, one would expect the nation’s most senior officials to be focused, sensitive, and proactive. But instead, the country is subjected to a barrage of unnecessary provocations, tone-deaf remarks, and ego-driven showmanship, mostly from the office of the Chief Minister.

It is disheartening to witness the Chief Minister publicly comment on rap competitions in a foreign country while a segment of our population is under threat and persecution. This is not simply a question of poor judgment; it is a profound disconnect from the very people the government is meant to serve.

The failure to acknowledge and address such a national emergency while indulging in trivial commentary exposes a leadership crisis – one marked by misplaced priorities and shallow political theatrics.

Worse still is the growing pattern of the Chief Minister claiming credit for the hard work of other competent and committed politicians. Achievements made by individuals and ministries through tireless efforts are quickly co-opted under slogans like #WeWillDeliver and #RadicalInclusion, as if the mere utterance of hashtags could substitute for meaningful leadership. These slogans, once received with hope, are now regarded by many Sierra Leoneans as empty, overused political branding tools that lack substance and sincerity.

Citizens across the country are increasingly expressing their dissatisfaction. They are tired of symbolic politics. They want leaders who act, who listen, and who prioritize the nation’s real challenges over ego-driven narratives.

In contrast to this local leadership vacuum, Africa is witnessing the meteoric rise of a bold and transformational figure – Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso. At just 36 years old, and without a Master’s or PhD degree, Captain Traoré has emerged as a people’s leader and a continental icon. His leadership is not built on prestige or pedigree, but on patriotism, courage, and unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

Captain Traoré has demonstrated that true leadership is not about titles, polished resumes, or media performances. It is about service, integrity, and the courage to stand by the people without discriminating by tribe, religion, or ethnicity. His actions have undressed many career politicians across Africa – those who pride themselves on academic qualifications but deliver little in terms of transformative governance.

For the first time in recent memory, Africans across the continent and in the diaspora are marching in solidarity behind a single leader, not for political gain, but because he represents the values we yearn to see in our own countries. He is a trailblazer, a living example, and a hero for all Africans, especially the youth who have long been marginalized from political power.

His rise is a mirror to every African leader who claims to serve but fails to listen. It is a reminder that the future of our continent will not be shaped by slogans or self-praise, but by leaders who show up when it matters most.

Sierra Leone must take this moment seriously. We are at a crossroads. Do we continue on the path of empty rhetoric and superficial governance? Or do we reclaim a leadership culture rooted in humility, accountability, and true service to the nation?

Our people deserve leaders who understand that power is not a stage, but a responsibility.

About the Author

Alhaji Imam Alusine Mansaray is a public commentator and Co-founder of Jannatu Farms Company Sierra Leone Limited. He is an advocate for agricultural transformation, youth empowerment, and responsible governance.