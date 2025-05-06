John Baimba Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 May 2025:

I have written a few opinions on Yenga. But in January 2021, I wrote about why diplomacy should remain one of Sierra Leone’s most viable paths to reclaiming Yenga. While I still hold that view, recent developments compel me to suggest a step further: it is time to seriously consider international arbitration.

Border disputes between nations are often deeply rooted in historical, political, and cultural complexities. Though sensitive, these matters must be addressed through peaceful dialogue, mutual respect, and international legal frameworks to avoid escalation and preserve regional stability. The ultimate goal must be cooperation that upholds the dignity and sovereignty of all parties involved.

In Africa, such disputes are not new and often carry significant political and economic consequences. Take, for instance, the long-standing conflict between Nigeria and Cameroon over the Bakassi Peninsula, resolved in 2002 by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Though Nigeria officially handed over the territory in 2008, local tensions remain.

Similarly, Ethiopia and Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan over the Abyei Region, and the Uganda–Democratic Republic of Congo dispute around Rukwanzi Island in Lake Albert have each seen sporadic clashes, stalled resolutions, and deep-seated mistrust. These cases show us that resolution is possible but often difficult without international mediation.

The Yenga dispute between Sierra Leone and Guinea is a troubling reminder of the devastation of Sierra Leone’s civil war. Yenga, a small yet strategically significant town in Kailahun District, sits near the Makona River, a natural boundary between the two nations.

During the war (1991–2002), Guinea deployed troops in 2001 to support Sierra Leone against rebel forces, particularly the RUF, who were active in the eastern region. This intervention was welcomed under a mutual security agreement. However, after the war officially ended, Guinea failed to fully withdraw from Yenga. Instead, they raised their flag, maintained military presence, and exercised control over the area. The region’s alluvial diamonds are widely believed to be a contributing factor behind Guinea’s continued occupation.

From 2005 to 2013, Sierra Leone pursued diplomatic avenues. Under Presidents Ahmed Tejan Kabbah and Lansana Conté. it was agreed that Yenga belonged to Sierra Leone and that Guinea would withdraw. This was reaffirmed in 2012 by Presidents Ernest Bai Koroma and Alpha Condé, with a 2013 joint communiqué reiterating Guinea’s commitment to returning Yenga.

Despite these agreements, Guinea never fully demilitarized the area. While the situation remained largely free of formal military confrontation, Guinean patrols have continued, and there have been persistent reports of harassment of Sierra Leonean citizens in the area. Recent reports of shots being fired by Guinean forces suggest rising tensions; tensions that demand international attention.

Yenga is not just about land, it’s about sovereignty. This situation exemplifies the colonial legacy of ill-defined borders, but it also emphasizes the need for regional diplomacy, cross-border cooperation, and legal resolution mechanisms.

ECOWAS and the African Union must step up in their roles as mediators, and Guinea must act in good faith. They came as brothers and it should have stopped there, not for our borders!

Sierra Leone and Guinea are sister nations with shared culture and robust cross-border trade. But friendship must not come at the cost of sovereignty. Our territorial integrity must be protected whether we are a wealthy or a developing nation.

After years of diplomatic engagement, it is time to escalate this matter to international arbitration. ECOWAS must not falter in defending regional peace and fairness. Guinea cannot continue using Yenga as a bargaining chip. Be it a stretch of land, a roadway, or even a water source Yenga is Sierra Leonean territory, and that fact must not change.

As a Sierra Leonean, I truly feel deep sense of disillusionment over Guinea’s continued occupation of the border town of Yenga. Once united by shared struggles and regional solidarity, the two nations now stand divided by a territorial dispute that has strained diplomatic ties and eroded mutual trust. (Author – John Baimba Sesay).

What began as a gesture of fraternal military cooperation and support during a time of crisis has evolved into a disturbing occupation, symbolizing a painful betrayal of patriotism.

Yenga is no longer just a contested piece of land, it is a powerful emblem of broken promises, and the heavy cost of trust misplaced.