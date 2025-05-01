Call for United National response to address the occupation of Yenga and restore Sierra Leone’s sovereignty

Dr Ibrahim Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 May 2025:

I am deeply concerned by the recent developments in Yenga, a territory that continues to be under the control of Guinean security forces despite repeated commitments to a peaceful resolution. (Photo above: Dr Ibrahim Bangura – Presidential Aspirant of Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC).

The town of Yenga, located in Sierra Leone’s eastern Kailahun District, has for over two decades experienced military occupation by the Republic of Guinea, initially under the context of regional security cooperation during our civil war.

However, long after the cessation of conflict, and despite numerous bilateral and multilateral agreements, including the 2005 joint communiqué and follow-up efforts through the Mano River Union (MRU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Guinean military presence persists.

This situation not only undermines Sierra Leone’s territorial integrity, but also directly impacts the livelihoods and rights of Sierra Leonean citizens in Yenga and surrounding communities.

I believe that matters of national sovereignty should transcend party politics. I therefore call for a united, bipartisan approach to resolve this long-standing issue, in the spirit of cooperation with the Government of Sierra Leone and in full respect for our institutions. In so doing we should recognise the previous efforts by our former presidents Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah (may his soul continue to rest in perfect peace) and Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to peacefully resolve this issue.

To that end, I respectfully propose the following measures:

A renewed and structured dialogue between the Governments of Sierra Leone and Guinea, under the facilitation of ECOWAS and the African Union (AU), aimed at setting a clear roadmap for Guinea’s full withdrawal from Yenga.

The establishment of a cross-party parliamentary working group to monitor progress, foster transparency, and ensure that all diplomatic and legal options are actively pursued.

Immediate efforts to assess and address the needs of Sierra Leonean citizens in Yenga, including legal documentation, access to services, and protection of property rights.

Regular communication with the public on progress made, to build national consensus, counter misinformation, and demonstrate collective resolve.

I stand ready to work constructively with all stakeholders to ensure the peaceful and lawful return of Yenga to full Sierra Leonean administration. This is not a moment for blame—it is a time for leadership, unity, and action.

We owe it to our people and to the memory of those who have struggled to build and preserve the integrity of our beloved nation.

Let us act, together, to heal, unite and build Sierra Leone.

About the author

