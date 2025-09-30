Sierra Leone’s Appeals Court Judge suspended pending investigations

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 September 2025:

Appeals Court judge, Justice Momoh-Jah Stevens, has been sent on “administrative leave” with immediate effect, after a series of videos were posted on social media by a young lady who claims to have been having an affair with the Judge.

In one of her videos, the twenty-one-year-old lady said that she is pregnant with the unborn child of the Judge, and appealed to him for support towards her and the child.

She also appealed to the wife of the Judge to show compassion, and said that she does not intend to break up their marriage.

This dramatic story has gone viral and now putting the spotlight on the abuse of power by men in authority against vulnerable young women in Sierra Leone.

As a result of the huge media attention this saga has attracted, Justice Momoh-Jah Stevens has been suspended with immediate effect, and referred to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission to determine his fate.