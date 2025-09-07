Sierra Leone’s cardiologist Dr. Joe Amara Koroma returns home to help build the country’s healthcare

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 September 2025:

Sierra Leone’s development is seriously being hampered by the lack of human resources as much as the absence of meaningful financial investment capital. Hence, when professionally qualified and experienced Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora return home, there is always that glimmer of hope that maybe – just maybe, the country’s future would be brighter.

Take Dr. Joe Amara Koroma – a young Cardiology and Certified Echocardiography Specialist; and his Wife – Dr. Aïssatou Sow-Koroma – a highly qualified Gastroenterologist, who have recently returned home after years of training in Cuba.

Photo: Dr. Aïssatou Sow-Koroma (Gastroenterologist) & Dr. Joe Amara Koroma (Cardiologist)

On August 18, 2025, Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE) officially welcomed the couple, a home – moment Dr. Joe Amara Koroma himself says “marked the culmination of a journey that began 16 years ago in Sierra Leone and was shaped by international collaboration, personal sacrifice, and divine grace.”

“I returned alongside my wife, who was also trained in Cuba. Together, we are committed to contributing meaningfully to Sierra Leone’s healthcare system—through clinical service, mentorship, and institutional collaboration,” Dr. Joe Amara Koroma told the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

So how did it all start?

My journey began in 2010 at the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, University of Sierra Leone, where I pursued pre-med and basic medical sciences with academic distinctions.

In 2014, amid the Ebola crisis and national lockdown, I was awarded a bilateral scholarship to study medicine in Cuba.

After seven years of rigorous training, including one year of intensive Spanish and six years of medical studies I graduated in 2021, receiving the award as the overall best foreign student among all international scholars in Cuba.

In recognition of this honour, I was offered a free specialty of my choice, which I pursued in Cardiology and completed in 2024.

That same year, I also achieved subspecialty training in Echocardiography, granted as a further scholarship in recognition of academic excellence in cardiology. I completed the echocardiography subspecialty training in 2025.

“I chose cardiology because heart disease is the leading global cause of death, and I felt called to be part of the solution.”

What has your return to Sierra Leone been like so far?

A warm institutional welcome. During my courtesy visit to the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE), I was deeply honoured by the words of Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Minister of Technical and Higher Education, who had once been my lecturer.

Photo: A welcome ceremony at the MTHE SL, honourable minister, relatives, vice chancellor and principal of USL present

“Dr. Koroma’s accomplishments are a source of national pride,” she said. “I remember teaching him in 2013—his dedication was evident even then. His journey underscores the importance of building sustainable academic and professional partnerships between Sierra Leone and Cuba. The government will continue to support returning graduates like him.”

Prof. Aiah Lebbie, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sierra Leone, also offered words of encouragement: “I made a similar choice after studying in the United States,” he said. “Dr. Koroma’s achievement proves the quality of education Sierra Leoneans can attain abroad. His return highlights the urgent need for more medical specialists in our country.”

Cuban Ambassador Norma Sanchez reaffirmed her country’s commitment to bilateral cooperation: “Cuba remains dedicated to training doctors from low-income countries,” she said. “We encourage deeper ties between our universities and look forward to continued collaboration.”

So what was the key highlight of your training in Cuba?

Leadership beyond the lecture hall. While in Cuba, I had the privilege of serving in several leadership roles that shaped my perspective and strengthened my commitment to service.

I served as President, Foreign Students Nationality Council – University of Medical Sciences, Pinar del Río; President, African Students Union – Pinar del Río; and President, Sierra Leone Delegation of Students.

These roles enabled me to represent diverse student communities, foster unity, and advocate for academic and cultural exchange.

So to what do you owe your success?

A journey rooted in gratitude. I owe my success to the unwavering support of the Sierra Leonean and Cuban governments, my family, mentors, and institutions that believed in my potential.

Now back home, my wife and I are committed to contributing to healthcare development, mentoring future scholars in cardiology and gastroenterology, and building bridges between nations and institutions.

This victory is not mine alone. It belongs to every person who believed in me. Together, we will build a legacy of hope, health, and humanity.