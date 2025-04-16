Sierra Leone’s former President Koroma impacts the 8th African Leadership Forum in Kampala

Sheriff Mahmud Ismail (Abuja,Nigeria) Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 April 2025:

On Saturday April 5, 2025, I accompanied Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma to the 8th African Leadership Forum (ALF) in Kampala, Uganda. The Forum, held from 7th to 8th at the Munyonyo Speke Resort, was co-organized by the Uongozi Institute, the Hailemariam & Roman Foundation (HRF) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The thrust of the event was to reflect on the progress made on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since their establishment in 2015, identify the gaps, and explore ways and means of achieving the SDGs in Africa for the remaining years.

As the plane touched down at the Entebbe International Airport, one could already feel the pulse of Africa’s promise in the soft winds that swept through Uganda’s verdant landscape. A warm breeze whispered through the open doors, carrying with it the scent of Uganda’s rich, red soil and the lush green canopy that cradles the Pearl of Africa.

Meandering through green hills, past roadside markets, banana groves and lakeside communities, the journey from Entebbe to Munyonyo Speke Resort was more than a mere commute, and the setting was not just a backdrop, it was a metaphor.

The route, alive with culture and untouched beauty, mirrored the continent’s potential and its challenges.

Set on the shores of Africa’s largest lake, with its expansive eco-friendly architecture, well-preserved gardens, towering palm trees swaying above neat cobblestone paths, while sunbirds flitted between hibiscus blooms and tropical shrubs, the venue’s reliance on sustainable practices subtly demonstrated the power of environmental management. That did not only aptly frame the African Leadership Forum’s grand vision; it was a fitting prelude to this year’s ALF held under the theme “Realising the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa, Progress and Way Forward.”

A Gathering of Minds and Conscience

The Forum, was a convergence of hope, intellect, urgency, and above all, leadership. From former heads of state to emerging young leaders, academics, and policymakers, the gathering embodied the spirit of collective responsibility.

As delegates filled the main hall, a hush of reverence greeted the opening speech by former Tanzanian President H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, who emphasized the importance of prioritizing Africa’s priorities, not those dictated by external agendas.

The Call for Bold, Selfless Leadership

One of the most stirring discussions related leadership deficits in Africa. There was a clarion call to reimagine leadership without ego, without parochial considerations, without corruption; echoing the consensus that bold, visionary, and selfless leadership is the bedrock upon which all SDG implementation must rest.

Contributions from various African statesmen highlighted innovative approaches such as Ethiopia’s investments in regenerative agriculture, Rwanda’s digital governance platforms, Ghana’s efforts in public finance reform. Yet, the tone was honest: more must be done, and done urgently. The point was made that, Africa does not lack ideas, it lacks disciplined execution.

President Yoweri Museveni, emphasized self-reliance and industrialization as the bedrock of the continent’s transformation. He made the point that Africa cannot continue to export raw materials and import poverty.

But perhaps the most thoughtful reflections came from former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma, whose voice carried both gravitas and clarity. Drawing on his experience during Sierra Leone’s recovery years, he stressed the need for effective, transparent institutions; a critical requirement for SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

Koroma warned against the trap of “performative governance” and called for bold, principled leadership that puts people above politics. He argued that leadership must be about service which must be measured by how we lift the weakest among us.

Nature and Nurture: Lessons from the Venue

Breakout sessions inspired and reminded participants of what is at stake: a continent whose natural riches must be preserved even as we pursue industrial growth. It was this fusion of nature, nurture, and need that resonated throughout the Forum’s deliberations.

Speakers returned repeatedly to the theme of “effective environmental stewardship” as not only an ecological imperative but an economic and governance issue.

There was no denying the honesty of the moment: Africa has all the potential but continues to grapple with corruption, mismanagement, and political instability. Yet, the mood was not one of cynicism, it was one of challenge and change.

The ALF in Munyonyo provided not just recommendations, it provided a rare moment of continental reflection. placing leadership and legacy side by side. And it reminded all present that Africa’s future lies not in plans alone, but in the will to lead differently and better.

Leadership Reimagined

Across the board, there was a growing consensus that Africa’s leadership model must evolve. There were strong calls for a new paradigm, one built on selflessness, integrity, intergenerational inclusion, and pan-African solidarity. Among the Forum’s key resolutions was the idea of “prioritizing the priorities.”

Delegates agreed that Africa must invest heavily in education and skills development tailored to the 21st-century econom; build resilient agricultural systems that feed its people and power its exports; ensure good governance, rooted in transparency, inclusion, and accountability; and advance regional integration and intra-African trade as a buffer against global shocks.

The Way Forward

The journey to Munyonyo was one of both reflection and resolve, a quiet conviction among participants that Africa’s future is not a distant dream, it is a project in progress, and the tools are already in our hands.

But the African Leadership Forum reminded the continent’s leaders and citizens that development is not merely about economic metrics; it is about dignity, sustainability, and shared prosperity. And it begins, always, with the courage to lead differently.