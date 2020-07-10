Sierra Leone’s Lungi International Airport reopens next Wednesday – says President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 July 2020:
Last night, president Bio announced the reopening of the country’s international airport, as well as the resumption of religious worship. Speaking on national television, the president said:
“Fellow citizens, in our fight to protect against and curtail COVID-19, we have taken well-considered measures to protect lives and also sustain livelihoods through an inclusive and rigorous consultative process with stakeholders and experts. Throughout, we have also urged strict compliance with all public health directives.
“Citizens must take personal responsibility for protecting themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. Persons who are refusing to comply with health directives are exposing themselves, their loved ones, and their communities to the grave risk of infection and possible death. I have strongly urged the leadership of the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC) to take all necessary actions to enforce full compliance with all public health directives.
“Based on expert advice on the aerosol transmission of COVID-19 and the possible risk of rapid community infection among congregations, we advisedly closed all places of worship. I have since then held multiple consultations with the Inter-Religious Council, the Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Health officials, NACOVERC officials, experts, and other stakeholders.
“The leadership of the Inter-religious Council drafted proposals covering infection prevention protocols, capacity management, social distancing, and social mobilisation, among other things. Experts have closely examined the proposed measures and advised no objections to those proposals.
“I am therefore pleased to announce that effective Monday, 13th of July 2020, all mosques, churches, and other places of worship shall be open for congregation and worship. Additionally, starting Monday, 13th of July, curfew hours will be eased from 2300hrs to 0500hrs (or 11PM to 5AM).
“NACOVERC will announce a comprehensive list of enforceable measures as proposed by the Inter-religious Council. Congregation leaders are expected to help enforce full compliance with all measures at their places of worship.
“Ministry of Transport and Aviation officials, Ministry of Health officials, experts, and engaged stakeholder groups have audited proposed new processes and simulated all possible scenarios for arrivals and departures at Lungi International Airport.
“I am pleased to announce that Lungi International Airport will be re-opened for all scheduled commercial flights on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020. NACOVERC will soon announce a comprehensive list of guidelines and protocols for air travel to and from Sierra Leone.
“The easing of restrictions does not mean an easing of the threat of COVID-19. COVID-19 is still highly infectious and deadly. I urge every Sierra Leonean to continue to strictly adhere to all healthcare directives and to continue to play his or her part in protecting against and curtailing the spread of COVID-19. I thank you and God bless Sierra Leone.”
Yesterday’s announcement by the president is widely welcomed, as fears have been growing about the impact the lockdown is having on the country’s economy. It is estimated that since March 2020, Sierra Leone’s economy has shrunk by more than 30%, due mainly to the massive decline in overseas visitors and tourists, mining and agriculture production and exports.
You can watch the president’s message here:
Very sound speech, but not impressive in my view. What the President did not tell me is how grateful he was to the solid rock EBOLA infrastructures left behind, that the Bio SLPP profited from in fighting and slowing down the progress of COVID-19. The situation should have been far worse if the former APC government under the bulletproof political leadership or former President Ernest Bai Koroma, had spent the money provided for the fight against EBOLA to buy 30 SUVs at $60,000 each, motorbikes and other items meaningless to the battle against COVID-19.
Yes, the airport is going to reopen. The Bio SLPP needs money to survive. Have Sierra Leoneans been informed about the COVID-19 rules in all countries of destination? What is interesting to see is how the guidelines in churches and mosques will work. Tourists entering the country know very well what will happen to them on their return back home. Some have to be quarantined for two weeks or more in their respective countries for visiting countries like Sierra Leone. So, don’t bet on the influx of tourists just yet. God help the Bio SLPP with the lockdown easing measures, protect Sierra Leone, and it’s hard-hit economy. TBC.