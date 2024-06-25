Summer 2024 Global premiere of Sierra Leone’s political drama series – Bormeh

Sallu Kamuskay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 June 2024:

Executive Producers of the Bormeh Series, Dr. Isatu Kakay-Diallo, Fatu Formeh Kamara, and Idrissa Barry Jalloh announced on 4th January this year, the premiere of a highly political drama series titled – Bormeh, this Summer in Europe, United States of America, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Bormeh is presented by the KID-AFAN FILMS and SIERRAFLIXX. The premiere will offer a peek behind the curtain of Sierra Leone’s most anticipated cinematic masterpiece: “The Bormeh Series.”

This blockbuster political drama is led by Christiana Kamara as the enigmatic First Lady of the Republic; Mrs. Antonia Wright – a fictional character, who has ties to the underworld, thirsty to maintain power with a dark past that looms around her future.

The Series is also led by John Yemi Ade-Coker and Seray Timbo, promising a rollercoaster ride of suspense, intrigue, and dark revelations involving the terrible and arcane mysteries that lurk behind the functioning of a refuse dumpsite at the heart of the Sierra Leone’s capital – Freetown.

The highly anticipated Bormeh Series feature the struggles of slum dwellers against the insidious grip of corruption and violence. Every aspect of Sierra Leonean society is laid bare in this unflinching portrayal.

Speaking to one of the Executive Producers of the Barmen Series, Dr. Isatu Kakay-Diallo, she reveals to Salone Messenger that the series seek to address real issues faced by Sierra Leoneans.

“It is a breathtaking and contemporary cinema portraying creative minds in Sierra Leone. The Bormeh project is a story that addresses real-life issues in society through storytelling as one of my visions for change and development in a country like Sierra Leone.” She noted.

Director, Producer, Executive Producer and Cinematographer Idrissa Barry Jalloh, told Salone Messenger that the political drama thriller also features recent contemporary issues in Sierra Leone, using his knowledge as filmmaker to talk about these social issues.

“From people in the Bormeh slum communities who rose from grass to grace, less privilege from the slum communities, the Kush pandemic, the struggles and pollution faced by people living in Bormeh, we wanted to tell an authentic Sierra Leonean story that resonates with the people hereby drawing attention to certain socio-economic issues affecting us in the country,” Director, Producer, Executive Producer and Cinematographer Idrissa Barry Jalloh told Salone Messenger

This extraordinary series is slated for Premiering across Europe, America, the UK, Canada, and Australia, marking a significant moment in Sierra Leonean film history.

The “Bormeh Series” stands as a testament to the richness of Sierra Leonean storytelling, cinematography, and artistic brilliance. With a unique narrative, captivating characters, and breathtaking cinematography, the series promise to captivate audiences across continents, offering a fresh and compelling perspective on storytelling.

Directed with finesse by the dynamic duo of Chernor Kargbo (Stone) and Idrissa Barry Jalloh, and penned by the brilliant Chernor Kargbo (Stone) himself, “The Bormeh Series” transcends mere entertainment; it’s a bold exploration of the gritty realities of life in Sierra Leone. From the sinister machinations of THE TOP to the ravaging scourge of the Kush drug pandemic, every episode pulls no punches, exposing the raw truths lurking beneath the surface of Freetown.

The journey of “Bormeh Series” to the global audience will represent a paradigm shift, opening doors for Sierra Leonean filmmakers to shine on the international stage. It is not just a film release; it’s a statement of cultural exchange, fostering understanding and appreciation for the artistry and narratives emerging from Sierra Leone.

The release of “Bormeh Series” in Europe, America, the UK, Canada, and Australia signifies a breakthrough moment, inviting audiences worldwide to witness the creativity and brilliance of Sierra Leonean cinema.

As the first film series from Sierra Leone to achieve this milestone, it will set a precedent for future projects and open a gateway for more diverse cinematic representations from the African continent.