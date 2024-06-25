Sierra Leone’s iconic TV Presenter Stella Bangura is back with her third season

Sallu Kamuskay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 June 2024:

Former beauty queen, media, communication, branding professional and TV presenter, Stella Bangura, has recently announced a major collaboration with local TV broadcasters in Sierra Leone few months after making headlines in major newspapers in Sierra Leone for her comeback with the third season of her popular talk show, “On The Spot With Stella.”

Stella Bangura disclosed that after a break of over two years, she is ready to return to the screens and continue her mission of interviewing African changemakers from across the continent.

In a flyer posted by the iconic TV presenter on her social media handles. Stella Bangura has closed deal with major media houses including Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), Star Television, SLIK TV and more as its major local broadcasters for the season three of the On the Spot With Stella Show.

Season three of the On the Spot With Stella comes with 26 to 27 episodes in UAE, France, Belgium and Sierra Leone. “Viewers should expect to see our usual high-quality, engaging, and timeless content that sets us apart.” Stella Bangura told me during an interview.

Photo: TV Presenter Stella Bangura

In an interview in October 2023. Stella Bangura revealed that the second season of her show ended in late 2021, and since then, she has been off the screen. However, she clarified that there have been activities going on behind the scenes and screens. She took a break to focus on her talk show and business development activities after resigning from her previous organization. During this time, she also pursued a Master’s program and became a frequent guest on the BBC program “Business Matters,” where she provided a Sierra Leonean perspective on global issues.

“After this much-needed rest, I embarked on pursuing a Masters. program and also resumed production for the new season of my talk show. Additionally, I became a frequent guest on the BBC program “Business Matters,” where I provide a Sierra Leonean perspective on global issues. These past two years have been both incredibly busy and fascinating for me.” She told Salone Messenger

Stella’s “On The Spot With Stella” is currently airing in Nigeria on two channels: TEN URBAN TV Channel 135 on Startimes and NIGEZIE XTREME on Startimes Channel 427.

Ms. Stella Bangura is the founder and CEO of On the Spot Limited – a media entity providing communications, branding and media production services. She is the Executive Producer and host of the ‘On the Spot with Stella’ TV show and the former co-host of the weekly morning TV show – Wake Up Sierra Leone – at the Africa Young Voices Media Empire (AYV) TV where she also worked as the Director of Operations and Director of Administration and Branding respectively for over three years.

With over 10 years of experience in the media, Stella is a media entrepreneur, multiple award-winning TV Presenter, MC, Breast Cancer Awareness advocate and an international ex-beauty queen. She is also a frequent guest on the BBC program – Business Matters.

She is a proud recipient of multiple awards such as the National Entertainment Awards (NEA) for Best Female TV Personality of the Year, 50 Most Influential Sierra Leonean Women award, Confederation of West African Youths Award for TV Personality of the Year, 100 Most Influential Professional, 100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Africa, 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Africa and many more.