The pot calling kettle black – Dr. Dennis Sandy must go 

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 September 2025:

There is an old saying that goes, “the pot calling the kettle black.” This proverb is often used to describe a situation of irony where one guilty of a particular flaw or offense is the loudest in accusing others of the same thing.

This saying has found its truest meaning in the political and governance reality of Sierra Leone today, with the figure of Dr. Dennis Moinina Sandy, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Works and Government Assets, standing out as the symbol of this irony.

Dr. Sandy has never been a stranger to controversy. His name has been associated with some of the most scandalous accusations in recent years. From allegations of rape to falsification of documents, and even a recommendation from a judicial investigation calling for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate his activities, his public record is tainted by suspicion and distrust.

Yet, despite all this, Dr. Sandy remains untouched. Why? Because, as many within the corridors of power whisper, his shield is none other than the First Lady, Fatima Bio.

It is said that Dr. Sandy is the man running the show for the First Lady in the Ministry of Works. This relationship, whether political or personal, has served as his armor against accountability. The Anti-Corruption Commissioner, who has been so quick to pounce on other public officials for far lesser allegations, has for reasons best known to himself refrained from probing Dr. Sandy.

The irony is as clear as day. The same man who stands accused of serious ethical and criminal offenses is now accusing Engineer Bockarie, the administrative head of his ministry, of corruption and malpractice. This is the pot calling the kettle black.

“The same man who has been repeatedly linked to allegations of rape and fraud now points fingers at others, as though his hands are clean.”

The irony does not end there. At a time when His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is busy raising Sierra Leone’s flag at the United Nations Security Council, advocating for a permanent African seat at the council, Dr. Sandy has decided to divert national attention.

Instead of aligning himself with the vision of the president, he chose to launch attacks on a presidential appointee. Engineer Bockarie was not just any Professional head. He was appointed by presidential authority, which makes Dr. Sandy’s overreach both disrespectful and dangerous.

This type of behavior is not unique to Dr. Sandy. It is becoming the new normal within this government. Ministers, emboldened by the president’s silence, have taken it upon themselves to chase away appointees who refuse to partake in their questionable dealings. This practice has created a climate of intimidation, bullying, and unchecked power.

Take the case of Minister Amara Kallon, who influenced the removal of six Directors from the Peace Commission, or the incident at the Environment Ministry where both the executive director and his deputy were unceremoniously dismissed.

In all these cases, the common thread is that the president remains fully aware of the actions of his ministers yet chooses not to intervene. This silence from the top only legitimizes the chaos at the bottom.

“It is becoming the norm of ministers to unilaterally chase people because they fail to adhere to their nefarious activities.”

The situation is deeply troubling. Sierra Leoneans are left with the impression that the government is not one united entity but a fractured mosaic of fiefdoms, each minister wielding unchecked power within their sphere. While the public is told that all is well, the reality on the ground is that the government is split into little pieces, with every piece dancing to its own tune.

The irony and hypocrisy do not end with accusations and power struggles. Dr. Sandy recently made a shocking revelation: the construction of six new presidential lodges across six districts. This announcement has been met with outrage and disbelief.

At a time when the country is in dire need of schools, hospitals, and improved infrastructure for ordinary citizens, the government is investing resources into presidential luxury lodges. What tangible benefit will these lodges bring to the common man in Pujehun, Koinadugu, or Moyamba? None whatsoever.

Sierra Leone is a country where maternal mortality rates remain some of the highest in the world, where children sit on floors to learn in dilapidated classrooms, and where entire communities are cut off from healthcare. In such a context, the decision to prioritize presidential lodges over social necessities is not just misplaced. It is insulting.

“We have more urgent issues like building more schools and hospitals, yet this government is busy investing in misplaced projects that have no tangible benefits to the ordinary citizens.”

In my book Monopoly of Happiness: Unveiling Sierra Leone’s Social Imbalance, I argued that one of the greatest challenges of our nation is the prioritization of the comfort and happiness of a few elites at the expense of the suffering majority.

What we are witnessing today is a textbook example of that imbalance. The government, instead of bridging the gap between privilege and poverty, is widening it. The irony is painful, and the hypocrisy is glaring.

Dr. Sandy, with all his baggage, now positions himself as a crusader against corruption within his ministry. He is quick to accuse others, but when the mirror is turned toward him, the silence is deafening. How can a man with such a clouded past claim the moral authority to point fingers? It is like a thief accusing another thief of stealing, while both stand with their pockets full of loot.

The issue goes beyond Dr. Sandy himself. It speaks to the larger culture of selective justice and hypocrisy that has taken root under President Bio’s government. The Anti-Corruption Commission has been weaponized, not as an impartial institution but as a tool for settling scores and protecting favorites.

Some are untouchable because of their proximity to power, while others are hounded for far less serious infractions. This double standard erodes public trust in governance and deepens cynicism among the people.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission has been weaponized, not as an impartial institution but as a tool for settling scores and protecting favorites.”

The irony of the situation is that those who should be the custodians of integrity are the very ones undermining it. Ministers who are supposed to serve the people have turned into power-hungry bullies, silencing those who resist their dictates. And at the helm, the president’s refusal to act decisively sends a dangerous message. Impunity is permissible, as long as you are loyal to the right people.

The pot calling the kettle black is more than a proverb in this case. It is the lived reality of Sierra Leone today. A government that claims to fight corruption is harboring individuals who are themselves poster children of corruption and abuse.

A government that speaks of human capital development is building presidential lodges instead of schools. A government that calls for unity at the United Nations is fractured at home, with ministers undermining each other in power struggles.

The hypocrisy is breathtaking. The irony is devastating. And the cost is borne by the people. Ordinary Sierra Leoneans wake up every day to face poverty, unemployment, poor healthcare, and failing education systems, while those in power indulge in misplaced priorities.

If Sierra Leone is to move forward, we must confront this culture of irony head-on. We must demand accountability not just from the powerless but from the powerful. We must insist that those who accuse others of corruption first prove their own integrity. And we must reject the false narratives of progress when the reality is one of division, hypocrisy, and misplaced priorities.

“The greatest imbalance in Sierra Leone is not economic inequality alone, but the arrogance of leaders who place their comforts above the people’s needs.” Monopoly of Happiness

The pot has called the kettle black for too long. It is time for Sierra Leoneans to say enough is enough.

“Accountability is not selective. Justice is not personal. Leadership is not for comfort. It is for the people.”

“When leaders prioritize their own interests, the nation suffers. Sierra Leone deserves better.”

“Change begins when power is held to the same standards it imposes on others.”