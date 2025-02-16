The power of cities and youth in Africa’s Climate Leadership

​​Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 February 2025:

Nearly 6,000km separate our cities of Freetown and Nairobi. Our cities are a continent apart with vastly different populations, economies and cultures but we are united – along with so many African cities – in standing on the frontline of positive climate action. We hold the innovation, ambition, and determination to deliver transformative climate solutions.

Freetonians and Nairobians have both felt the devastating impact of extreme events like climate-related flooding and heatwaves. We have seen the damage a rapidly shifting climate can cause to the food we eat, the livelihoods of vulnerable groups and the homes we live in.

Both our cities are now working tirelessly to clean up the air we breathe, safeguard our future energy needs and create the good green jobs and skills that will be essential for future generations.

Cities are the economic engines of Africa, contributing up to 70% of the continent’s GDP. However, by 2050, Africa’s urban population will nearly triple to 1.5 billion, with 92% of the fastest-growing cities already considered at extreme climate risk.

Despite contributing less than 4% of global emissions, our continent is disproportionately affected by climate breakdown. This week, the C40 group of cities dedicated to tackling the climate emergency, is bringing together leaders from cities across Africa here in Nairobi for the Green & Resilient UrbanShift Africa Forum.

We are proud to welcome mayors, city officials, and changemakers who share a common mission: tackling the twin challenges of rapid urbanisation and the climate crisis.

In Nairobi and Freetown, our youth populations are already championing climate action and investing in their own futures. With approximately 70% of Africa’s population under the age of 30, young people are leveraging technology, creativity, and entrepreneurship to drive the shift toward sustainability. Their energy and ideas are the heartbeat of our cities’ climate action plans, proving that the next generation is ready to lead the charge for a greener, fairer future.

African cities are at the vanguard of climate action and innovation. In June 2022, Nairobi became the first county in Kenya to unveil a City Climate Action Plan for 2020-2050, aimed at curbing pollution and improving the livelihoods and health of citizens, as well as creating green jobs.

In October 2023, Governor Sakaja (Photo) employed 3,500 Nairobi youth as part of the ‘Green Army’. These young men and women are deployed in all parts of the city to ensure the city is kept clean.

This plan will also help restore parks and open spaces, improve mobility options for residents, enhance air quality management, and embrace clean energy options.

In Freetown, the “Freetown-The-Treetown” community-led initiative aims to plant five million trees by 2028 to combat deforestation, reduce flooding, and improve air quality, while creating green jobs for young people.

Freetown is also working with young people in identifying innovative approaches and nature based solutions to the climate crisis.

However, these efforts require investment. African cities urgently need funding to adapt to our changing climate and ensure a just transition to a green economy, especially for our most vulnerable residents.

Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and housing now will also help ensure our economic future. According to the World Bank, every $1 spent on adaptation could return $4 in avoided future climate-related damages and losses.

We need to invest in decentralized renewable energy to improve air quality, energy access, and reliability; sustainable housing to accommodate booming populations; affordable public transportation to boost productivity and get the dirtiest vehicles off the road; and waste and wastewater treatment to safeguard the health of our residents. Most importantly, we must invest in the future of our people.

We know what needs to be done, now we need to take this message of positive change to the rest of Africa and the world. Working with local, national, and international leaders is one of the most effective ways to turn the tide on the climate crisis.

UrbanShift epitomises this spirit and will be an important stepping stone on the road to the U20 meeting in South Africa later this year, followed by vital discussions at COP30 in Brazil, celebrating African cities’ achievements whilst setting a roadmap for future progress.

Cities like Freetown and Nairobi are showing what is possible when urban leadership takes center stage. Together, we can build a sustainable, equitable, and prosperous urban future for all.

About the authors

This article is co-authored by Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown and Co-chair of C40 Cities, and Sakaja Johnson, Governor of Nairobi and Vice Chair of C40 Cities in Africa.