U.S. government partners with local food producer in Siera Leone to boost food security

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 October 2024:

The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced the launch of the Bennimix Out growers Activity, a partnership with Bennimix Food Company.

This 3-year initiative is aimed at improving food security by increasing agricultural productivity and expanding the supply of nutritious, locally produced foods in Sierra Leone with over $400,000 in U.S. Government funding.

The Bennimix Out Growers Activity will support over 5,000 smallholder farmers in Sierra Leone by providing them with tools, training, reliable market access, and technical assistance to improve crop yields.

This market-based approach will strengthen local supply chains, reduce reliance on expensive food imports, and ensure more nutritious food is available on local markets and for vulnerable communities. Additionally, it will create sustainable income opportunities for smallholder farmers and enhance Sierra Leone’s food sovereignty.

By fostering local food production and expanding market opportunities for smallholder farmers, the Bennimix Out growers Activity will play a key role in assisting the people and Government of Sierra Leone achieve national objectives to boost agricultural productivity, reduce hunger, and create jobs.

USAID’s partnership with Bennimix highlights the U.S. Government’s commitment to advancing economic growth and improving food security in Sierra Leone. This activity is part of the U.S. Government’s broader effort to implement market-based solutions that drive development and build resilience within local communities.