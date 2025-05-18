U.S. Navy strengthens Sierra Leone security through maritime exercise

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 May 2025:

The U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to maritime security and regional cooperation by sponsoring Obangame Express 2025, a premier multinational maritime exercise held across West and Central Africa.

In Sierra Leone, the United States Navy (USN) embedded two representatives, Lieutenant Klee and Logistics Specialist First Class Courtney, to collaborate with the Sierra Leone Navy.

Obangame Express 2025, the 14th iteration of the exercise, brought together 32 nations from Africa, Europe, and North America to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities and bolster regional security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The exercise focused on key areas such as combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, search and rescue operations, countering drug and human trafficking, and addressing piracy threats.

Reinforcement of the Yaoundé Code of Conduct (YCoC) was central to the exercise. This framework, established in 2013, promotes maritime coordination and collaboration throughout West and Central Africa.

The YCoC aims to manage and significantly reduce the adverse effects of maritime crimes by fostering trust and information-sharing among signatory nations.

During the exercise, participants used SeaVision, a maritime situational awareness tool developed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe Center in collaboration with U.S. Naval Forces Africa.

SeaVision facilitated the sharing of maritime information and intelligence across the five zones of the Yaoundé Code, enhancing operational capabilities and enabling the detection of vessels not transmitting on Automatic Identification System.

In Sierra Leone, the USN’s representatives worked closely with the Sierra Leone Navy to conduct training and operational activities, including maritime interdiction scenarios and information-sharing exercises.

This collaboration underscored the United States’ dedication to building enduring relationships and combined capacity to ensure the safety and security of maritime environments in Sierra Leone and across the region.