Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2026:

The state minister for Energy, Sidronius Okaasai has revealed that Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) will import up to 1000 transformers in a move he says will improve electricity transmission.

The minister said that the original plan to support the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy allowing Ugandan companies to provide the electricity infrastructure, failed to meet demand by the sector.

“We are generating more power but the existing electricity lines cannot cope and we noticed that UMEME did not invest in infrastructure for the three years leading up to its concession. We have lifted the ban on importations and UEDCL is advertising globally for importation of transformers,” Okaasai said.

This revelation followed debate on a report by the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources which inquired into persistent power supply outages in the country.

Okaasai noted that most conductors on the electricity lines transmit power below the requirements and needs compared to what is generated.

“A line which was meant to be 130kVA now has more power demand than it can supply. What we are doing is to upgrade the whole infrastructure, including the conductors. This is work in progress,” Okaasai added.

Legislators raised concerns over limited extension of electricity to some areas of the country.

Ivan Kyeyune (NUP, Nakasongola County) cited a 16 per cent distribution rate of electricity infrastructure in his constituency.

“A transformer that is meant to serve 20 homesteads is now supporting 1000 homesteads. My prayer is that we should review the transformers that are in place and ensure we have those that can sustain electricity to serve our people,” Kyeyune said.

Mubende District Woman Representative, Hope Nakazibwe reiterated the minister’s move to halt the BUBU policy regarding procurement of electricity infrastructure.

“We interacted with UEDCL and some of its contractors. We learnt that the Ugandan suppliers whom the contractors gave money to avail materials to enable electricity transmission failed to meet the standards and demand. We must carry out a clear assessment of these suppliers to see if we should continue with them,” said Nakazibwe.

Cuthbert Abigaba (NRM, Kibale County) alluded to the committee report which observed the existence of defective assets like power transformers that are more than 30 years old, obsolete protection relays and battery systems and distribution assets requiring replacement or upgrading.

“Uganda has massively extended power to each and every village, but in just two years of installation, a transformer will fail, or in just one year, poles will be rotten. If we do not address the issue of installation with standard materials, then we are headed for the worst,” Abigaba noted.

Kole South County MP, Boniface Okot alluded to Uganda’s electrical power mix that remains dependent on hydropower by 82 per cent despite global occurrences like climate change.

“With climate change impacting water levels, it means we are susceptible to its effects at any time. The solution is to immediately embark on geothermal, solar or other energy sources to add to our electrical power mix,” Okot said.

Johnson Nyeko (NRM, Lamwo County) proposed the embracing of biomass power which he observed is cost effective, sustainable and can easily be distributed.

He cited Mandulis Energy, a company that has set up two power stations in Nwoya which have provided electricity to locals for two years. He added that the company builds and operates hybrid renewable systems that transform clean energy solutions into power, renewable fuels and durable carbon removal.

The minister supported proposals on alternative energy sources, noting that the ministry plans to generate power through nuclear energy.

“We have a strategy to produce 52,000 megawatts of electricity by 2040, but this cannot be achieved by relying solely on hydropower. That is why we are pursuing up to 24,000 megawatts from nuclear energy,” Okaasai said.

He added that the ministry has also considered geothermal power generation, biomass energy and pit generation.